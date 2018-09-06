News: RBS confirms closure for remaining Rotherham branch
By Tom Austen
The last remaining Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) branch in Rotherham will close in January, the taxpayer-backed group has confirmed.
The High Street branch at Swallownest is one of 54 more branches set to close.
RBS in England & Wales and NatWest retail banking business in Scotland was due to be divested and relaunched as a separate "challenger bank", under the brand name, Williams & Glyn.
This year however, Rothbiz reported that the taxpayer-backed RBS group has decided that NatWest should become its primary customer facing brand in England and Wales and Royal Bank of Scotland its core brand in Scotland.
The decision meant that the Rotherham town centre branch would close in November and the Wickersley branch in August.
Following hundreds of closures, both RBS and NatWest branches, the group now said it was "in a position where the size and shape of our branch network across NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland will be stable until at least 2020."
The latest closures will result in 258 roles being made redundant.
An RBS spokesperson said: "As we are no longer launching Williams & Glyn as a challenger bank we now have two branch networks operating in close proximity to each other in England and Wales – NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland. As a result we have reviewed our overall branch footprint in England and Wales and have made the difficult decision to close 54 Royal Bank of Scotland branches.
"Customers of Royal Bank of Scotland in England and Wales will be able to use NatWest branches and local post offices for their everyday banking needs. We will now focus on investing in our Royal Bank network in England and Wales to make sure customers have a consistent range of products and services wherever they bank, be it Scotland, England or Wales."
The Swallownest branch will close on January 15 2019 and the closest NatWest branches for customers are at Wickersley, Rotherham town centre and Crystal Peaks in Sheffield.
The bank said that since 2014, branch transactions are down 30%. During this same period, there has been a 53% increase in the number of customers using mobile banking and mobile transactions have increased by 74%.
For Swallownest, RBS said that counter transactions have reduced by 35% since 2012, only 112 customers are using the branch on a regular basis and a total of 5,540 customers visited the branch in the last six months.
Plans have already been submitted to change the use of the former Wickersley RBS into Class A3 (Restaurants and Cafes). For the town centre branch at the foot of the historic High Street, plans have been approved to decommission the branch inside a listed building, following its closure.
RBS website
Images: Google Maps
RBS website
Images: Google Maps
