News: Local companies pitch in for Bluebell Wood





Lexi Kelly from the Mexborough company's marketing team, with the help of workmates Dean Holdsworth in maintenance and Adam Mars in production, organised the event for the morning of the day England played Sweden in the World Cup.



Based at North Anston in Rotherham, Bluebell Wood provides care and support to families who have a child who has a life limiting condition and is not expected to live into adulthood. It has to raise over £4m each year to continue its work, and receives less than 10% statutory funding.



The game was between Stelrad and the HR services team at Royal Mail, at Mexborough Athletic Football Ground. It ended in a narrow 5-4 victory for the Stelrad team.



Advertisement Lexi Kelly from the Mexborough company's marketing team, with the help of workmates Dean Holdsworth in maintenance and Adam Mars in production, organised the event for the morning of the day England played Sweden in the World Cup.Based at North Anston in Rotherham, Bluebell Wood provides care and support to families who have a child who has a life limiting condition and is not expected to live into adulthood. It has to raise over £4m each year to continue its work, and receives less than 10% statutory funding.The game was between Stelrad and the HR services team at Royal Mail, at Mexborough Athletic Football Ground. It ended in a narrow 5-4 victory for the Stelrad team.

There was a bucket collection for spectators on the day, along with a raffle – with bottles and tickets to Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday games and to a Yorkshire Cricket Club match amongst the other prizes on offer. In total £850 was raised on the day and Stelrad kindly agreed to match the funds raised at the event, doubling that total to an impressive £1,700.



Lexi Kelly, from Stelrad, said: "I'd like to thank everyone who supported the event and who contributed to this excellent total. It was a lot of work but it all came together really well in the end! I'm really grateful to Stelrad for doubling the amount we raised on the morning of the event – its made the final amount we can donate to the charity very worthwhile!"



Julie Hampson, corporate fundraiser for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice, added: "We'd like to say a huge thank you to everyone at Stelrad and the Royal Mail for their support on the day of the game. The amount raised will make a real difference to what we do here."



Stelrad website

Bluebell Wood website



Images: Stelrad There was a bucket collection for spectators on the day, along with a raffle – with bottles and tickets to Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday games and to a Yorkshire Cricket Club match amongst the other prizes on offer. In total £850 was raised on the day and Stelrad kindly agreed to match the funds raised at the event, doubling that total to an impressive £1,700.Lexi Kelly, from Stelrad, said: "I'd like to thank everyone who supported the event and who contributed to this excellent total. It was a lot of work but it all came together really well in the end! I'm really grateful to Stelrad for doubling the amount we raised on the morning of the event – its made the final amount we can donate to the charity very worthwhile!"Julie Hampson, corporate fundraiser for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice, added: "We'd like to say a huge thank you to everyone at Stelrad and the Royal Mail for their support on the day of the game. The amount raised will make a real difference to what we do here."

A team from Stelrad in Rotherham, the UK's leading manufacturer of radiators for the heating sector, recently took on a team from the Royal Mail in a charity football match where the net result was a funding boost for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.