News: Building futures for jobseekers in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council's partnership with Wates Residential North to build 217 homes has resulted in employment opportunities for people in the borough.
The Wates Group is one of the largest privately-owned construction, development and property services companies in the UK and was selected by the authority as a development partner for a £29m scheme on some of the authority's "more challenging" sites.
Wates, alongside delivery partner Ixion Holdings, brought its two-week accredited Building Futures training programme to the town, with ten local jobseekers from Rotherham and Doncaster taking part.
During the course the candidates, aged between 20 and 45, worked towards achieving a BTEC Level 1 in construction, traffic marshalling, asbestos awareness and health and safety qualifications. The programme culminated in the attendees sitting the Construction Skills Certificate Scheme (CSCS) on the final morning.
The training programme also provided hands on experience in joinery and multi-trade skills and allowed the candidates to practice interview techniques and coaching for successful employment on completion of the course. Three of the candidates have since received job offers.
Building Futures was launched in 2005 and to date over 1,250 people have completed the course across the UK. After completing the programme the candidates will be supported by Ixion Holdings with further employment advice for six months.
Phase one of the construction programme includes development at Braithwell Road in Maltby - where properties have recently gone to market. The homes are likely to be available from in the region of £155,000 with Help to Buy an option on all properties. Also in the first phase, properties are being built at Conway Crescent, Farnsworth Road, East Herringthorpe and Gaitskell Close.
Phase two in Dinnington will commence later this year, with phase three in Canklow already having started on site. Completion is expected for all 217 homes in 2020.
Throughout the development work, Wates has committed to deliver further training and employment opportunities for local people. Wates has engaged local suppliers and subcontractors to ensure that the Council's investment provides a boost for the local economy.
Richard Shroll, managing director at Wates Residential North, said: "One of the most rewarding aspects of our work in Rotherham is knowing we are creating a tangible legacy - not just in the homes we are building, but also in the employment and skills opportunities we are creating for local people. I'd like to congratulate all of our participants for the excellent worth ethic and commitment to learning shown during the two weeks, and wish them the best of luck in their future careers."
Cllr. Dominic Beck, Cabinet Member for Housing at Rotherham Council, added: "When we embarked on this successful partnership with Wates we were excited about the additional benefit of training opportunities for local people. I'm delighted to hear about the people from Rotherham who have benefited from the training programme and now have the skills they need to progress in their career. The new housing development will also mean over two hundred high quality, affordable homes in the borough, which will really boost our housing supply and help to regenerate the borough making it a place where people want to live and spend their leisure time."
Images: Wates
