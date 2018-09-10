News: Car park plan for court site





Around 50 spaces could be regularised on parts of the site where informal parking already occurs.



Rotherham Council acquired the former home of the Magistrates' Court, County Court and Family Court, from Her Majesty's Court and Tribunal Service (HMCTS) for £1 in 2017.



Only built in 1994, the buildings by the canal, and between the police station and railway station, were vacated in September 2016 after the Government decided to close 86 of the original 91 courts earmarked for closure under its modernisation plans.



The Rotherham building provided 62,785 sq ft of floorspace over four floors but was dubbed "poor quality" and work was transferred to Sheffield.



Advertisement Around 50 spaces could be regularised on parts of the site where informal parking already occurs.Rotherham Council acquired the former home of the Magistrates' Court, County Court and Family Court, from Her Majesty's Court and Tribunal Service (HMCTS) for £1 in 2017.Only built in 1994, the buildings by the canal, and between the police station and railway station, were vacated in September 2016 after the Government decided to close 86 of the original 91 courts earmarked for closure under its modernisation plans.The Rotherham building provided 62,785 sq ft of floorspace over four floors but was dubbed "poor quality" and work was transferred to Sheffield.

A planning application from the Council's own parking services is for a change of use for the former access roadways and parking spaces which used to serve the former Court building to form a public off street car park.



The application notes that the vacant land is being used as an informal free parking place.



Complimenting the adjacent Forge Island site and other Council-owned sites on Corporation Street, the Council has previously estimated that a cleared Law Courts site could be worth £500,000.



Through the One Public Estate strategy for the Sheffield city region, The Rotherham courts site was highlighted for potential residential development as it could provide 120 units including 60 starter homes.



Last month,



Images: Google Maps A planning application from the Council's own parking services is for a change of use for the former access roadways and parking spaces which used to serve the former Court building to form a public off street car park.The application notes that the vacant land is being used as an informal free parking place.Complimenting the adjacent Forge Island site and other Council-owned sites on Corporation Street, the Council has previously estimated that a cleared Law Courts site could be worth £500,000.Through the One Public Estate strategy for the Sheffield city region, The Rotherham courts site was highlighted for potential residential development as it could provide 120 units including 60 starter homes.Last month, chosen developer, Muse Developments , outlined the contents of its bid to transform Forge Island. The successful proposal includes a cinema, food and drink outlets and a hotel. The leisure facilities will be set within an attractive public space and will include a new pedestrian bridge connecting to the rest of the town centre.

Now that the former Magistrate's Court buildings have been demolished, Rotherham Council is hoping to use part of the site as a new public off street car park until redevelopment takes place.