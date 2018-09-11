News: Latest AMP phase completes
By Tom Austen
Interest is high in the recently completed new units on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham where companies are keen to locate alongside the likes of Rolls-Royce, McLaren and the University of Sheffield's AMRC.
Landowner and developer, Harworth Group plc has announced that it has practically completed six new speculative "R-evolution" units totalling 56,549 sq ft at the Waverley site, as part of the latest phase in creating what is already recognised as the UK's premier advanced technology park.
Three speculative phases have been backed by public sector loans and the latest lettings to the likes of British Steel, Bodycote and Spendor Audio have commanded new headline rents.
Indeed phase three's Unit 6, which measures 26,000 sq ft, is currently listed as under offer. Harworth said it anticipates announcing further lettings progress at this site this year.
Waverley is Yorkshire's largest ever brownfield mixed-use development at 740 acres. Consent has been given for 2.1m sq ft of commercial space and 1.3m sq ft has been built. At the new community, 850 homes have already been built.
