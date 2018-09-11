News: Recruitment drive at Rotherham manufacturer
By Tom Austen
Rotherham manufacturing specialist, MTL Advanced, is launching a recruitment drive having secured several defence contracts across Europe.
Since being taking over by the WEC Group, the firm has gone from strength to strength - winning orders and taking on new staff. This week, 48 new vacancies have been announced at its Brinsworth base.
A project manufacturing specialist in the metal sector, the firm carries one of the largest stocks of armour material in Europe and is capable of handling all sizes and types of work from carbon steel to aluminium. It supplies leading names in sectors such as defence, construction, offshore and renewable energy, recycling and rail.
With a focus on on the supply of military vehicles, structures and infrastructure protection, MTL said that it is set to play a major role in the upcoming UK defence programmes.
MTL Advanced has created numerous new positions across all areas of the business including a further 20 apprenticeship vacancies starting in September. The company has seen a 38% increase in staff over the past 12 months with an additional requirement for 28 permanent staff needed to support future growth.
Karl Stewart, general manager at MTL, said: "MTL Advanced is continuing to demonstrate year on year our ability to adapt to the ever-increasing demands of our client base, by investing in people and new equipment which allows us to maintain our position in the market place. This is thanks to the hard work and commitment of all the team.
"As a company we are increasing our focus on the development of the next generation of skilled personnel. We have been running a comprehensive apprenticeship scheme for some time now and are proud of our relationship with the local schools and colleges. This year we will be taking on our largest number of apprentices to date and we plan to continue this initiative into the foreseeable future."
Rothbiz reported on major defence contracts last year including a multi-million pound contract by an OEM to supply armour kits for a large overseas vehicle programme and another for the serial production of armoured steel hulls for one of the largest defence OEM's in Europe.
Michael Ellmore, head of sales at MTL, said: "The past 18 months have been incredibly successful for MTL Advanced and we are now looking forward and preparing for what we anticipate to be our busiest spell to date. Our track record of successfully delivering complex programs coupled with our in-depth knowledge of defence platforms, makes us the ideal partner for global defence companies.
"Whilst apprenticeships remain a central part of our future growth plans, we are also preparing to launch a campaign which aims at recruiting ex-armed force veterans. As a veteran myself, I'm keen to boost the number of applications we get from this pool of highly skilled labour and add their skill set to help improve our business and to fulfil the current job openings.
"MTL's expertise has, for many years, lied in the manufacture of armoured steel, aluminium and titanium sub-assemblies as well as fully fabricated, painted and assembled vehicle hulls. The company's Design for Manufacture team has over 30 years' experience and with our capabilities to complete blast & ballistic validations, allows us to stand apart from the competition."
The Rotherham firm is set to be at the Defence Vehicle Dynamics (DVD) Show at Millbrook later this month. Bringing together industry and defence in the land equipment sector, the event is jointly sponsored by the Army Headquarters and Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S), the procurement arm of the Ministry of Defence which had a 2017/18 budget of over £14bn.
MTL Advanced website
Images: MTL
MTL Advanced website
Images: MTL
