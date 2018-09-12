News: Airmaster's Ian is a role model for construction industry
By Tom Austen
Airmaster's Ian Fisher been chosen from over 130 national entrants as one of 40 UK role models for the construction industry.
Based at Swallownest, Rotherham, Airmaster is a leading mechanical services company where Ian is the business development manager.
As a UK Construction Week role models, he will be speaking at a host of nationwide events, writing thought leader articles for the industry magazine and taking part in the new student outreach programme. Under this initiative, role models will go into colleges and schools in the coming months to talk to students and teachers at key stages of their education to explain what inspired them to choose construction as a career and bust any myths around the image of construction.
UK Construction Week is the UK's largest built environment event; bringing together 35,000 construction professionals and 650+ exhibitors at the NEC Birmingham in October. It has launched a new initiative for 2018 to help the sector compete for talent. It will do this by taking industry role models and elevating their profile in a nationwide publicity campaign.
Airmaster are themselves a multi award-winning business, currently shortlisted as a finalist in the RAC Cooling Awards, and work with clients like Not on the High Street all over the UK.
Ian grew up on a council estate in Sheffield and left school with just a decent grade in Maths. His first job was as an air conditioning apprentice and he joined Airmaster 15 years ago as maintenance manager. His current role sees him look out for new business opportunities and better working practices at the forefront of renewable technology, enabling Airmaster clients to have a lower carbon loading and more future proof business.
Ian Fisher, business development manager at Airmaster (pictured), said: "In my first job, I was fortunate to be trained in-house by some very talented engineers and was invited to join Airmaster as maintenance manager. The company invested in me to the extent I have now become a STEM, air conditioning and construction industry ambassador.
"My roles have included committee member at the Institute of Refrigeration, giving technical talks to college students already studying air conditioning UK-wide, and also working with groups of school students, introducing them to the wide range of career opportunities in our industry.
"The best part of my job is my ambassador role, being face to face with young people at events like the annual regional Get Up To Speed day at Magna, school job fairs, "Dragons Den" style presentations and conducting mock interviews. I always seem to find that one young person who cares about the environment and knows about global warming - the one with a genuine interest in what I am saying who could go on to make a difference in the world with a career in our industry.
"I must be enthusiastic - my own son Charlie joined Airmaster as an apprentice and has now completed his NVQ Level 3 in Air Conditioning. I couldn't be more proud of him."
Lisa Pogson, managing director af Airmaster, nominated Ian for the award. Lisa said: "The words I hear about Ian Fisher most are "enthusiastic" and "inspiring", including from head teachers in the schools he goes into such as a recent Head in Milton Keynes, where Ian spoke at the Women in Refrigeration event, and recently at Aston School locally in Rotherham where we are based.
"He is such a great role model for young people. Despite starting his working life with few qualifications, he has worked very hard to gain tough industry qualifications like TM44 Energy Assessments, and his energy, charisma and supportive character have ensured his success.
"He really champions the team and is brilliant at problem solving to help others with his constant stream of new ideas. He is a loyal and valuable member of the team who Ian tells it like it is - he really encourages students like at our Get Up to Speed STEM careers events where hordes of students gather around our stand in large groups to hear Ian's journey and love of his subject and industry."
