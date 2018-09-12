News: Jarvis discusses plans for SCR





Advertisement Elected in May, the Barnsley MP was speaking at the recent Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber's Chamber Means Business event, highlighting his plans to address transport, productivity, skills, devolution and life after Brexit. He also discussed the developing vision Global Innovation Corridor that can be used to tell the story of the Sheffield city region (SCR) to the world.On the issue of transport, Jarvis discussed the £100m bid to secure transport cash from the Government.He told the event: "For too long we have been overlooked – or worse – ignored. That will be the case no more. Over the coming months I will be finalising a new transport strategy for the region. This strategy will be the first time we've had a serious look at the needs of our communities, the first time we've had a serious long term view of how this region needs to be connected internally so your employees, your families and you can get into and between the urban centres of Barnsley, Sheffield, Rotherham and Doncaster – or to major employment and housing sites such as those at Waverley in Rotherham."That will be the blueprint for unlocking national, regional and local investment."Jarvis said that the current local transport system is not fit for purpose, highlighting poor connections between towns and cities and to the SCR's airport.

On skills, the mayor called for a root and branch review of the local skills system "to understand how we can build a fully integrated, locally responsive system that works for our young people, for businesses looking to invest in their workforce and one that builds a lifelong culture of learning."To bring it all together, Jarvis concluded that: "We must unleash the benefits of devolution and the opportunity that this Mayoralty brings to grow our economy. We do not yet have an agreed way forward on drawing the funding and powers down that can help grow our economy. That is an unacceptable position for businesses and communities to be in."To make that happen we must reach agreement between the four council leaders of South Yorkshire and myself on the issue of devolution. I am working on it."Chamber Means Business is an annual exhibition which has been put together to give member businesses the opportunity to promote themselves and their products and services. This year it was held at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

