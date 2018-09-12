News: Ambulance offices set to be converted into flats
By Tom Austen
New plans have been submitted to convert a former Victorian residence and Ambulance offices into flats in the Moorgate area of Rotherham.
The property at Fairfield on Moorgate went up for sale last year. It comprises of two parts. To the northern section is the Old Ambulance Station formally used as a communications building where emergency calls were processed. On the southern side is Fairfield House, a detached period house which has until recently been used as offices by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
An application from Sheffield development firm, Jaguar Estates, for the prior notification of proposed demolition of the communications building was approved earlier this year.
Now an application has been submitted for Fairfield House.
Drawn up by Self Architects, the plans show how the substantial Victorian two storey former residence could be converted into five flats - four two bedroom flats plus a one bedroom flat on the top floor.
The application shows that the Ambulance Control Centre offices closed in March 2018.
Not a listed building but within the Moorgate Conservation Area, the building was the former headquarters of the South Yorkshire Ambulance Service before a merger in 2006. It was the Administration Centre - South Division for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service. The control centre was vacated when new contact centres were created in Wakefield and Rotherham.
The sale followed on from a previous planning application from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust in 2014 which involved replacing the communications building with four new family dwellings. Having been amended, the plans were granted conditionally but never implemented.
Jaguar Estates is a family-run property developer and investor based in Ecclesfield. It is perhaps best known in Rotherham for its commercial developments, such as Magna 34 at Templeborough. Previous residential schemes havee included conversions of former manor houses and derelict and listed buildings, as well as traditional new-build apartments and houses.
Jaguar Estates website
Images: BNP Paribas Real Estate
