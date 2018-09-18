News: 2018 awards finalists revealed
By Tom Austen
Businesses from across the South Yorkshire region will battle for honours at the Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards ceremony, taking place on Friday, October 19 at Magna in Rotherham.
This year 55 applicants have been shortlisted for the 12 categories on offer, the winners will be announced at the ceremony. In addition to this, the Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award recipient will be announced on the evening, all applicants are welcome to attend.
The shortlisted applicants in all business award categories have been automatically entered into the much sought-after Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Gibson Booth Business Solutions & Insolvency, which will recognise one outstanding organisation across all aspects of business.
Chief Executive of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, Andrew Denniff said, "We'd like thank everyone who submitted an application this year, the standard was once again particularly high, and the judges were faced with some very difficult decisions. Everyone who has secured a place on the shortlist should be proud of their achievements over the past twelve months.
"We look forward to welcoming all the finalists to our celebration evening which takes place at Magna in October."
The nominated finalists are as follows:
Enzygo Apprentice of the Year Award
Armands Velavs – Code Green
Bryn Roberts – NPS Barnsley
Joshua Parker – Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council
Katie Andrews – Liberty Speciality Steels
Launa Lindsay – No 26. The Makers Emporium
SteelPhalt Harsco Business Community Impact Award
Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council IT Team
De Hood CIC
Rejus Limited
Rotherham United Community Sports Trust
XPO Logistics
Finance For Enterprise Business Growth Award
Azzure IT
Enzygo Limited
IT Desk (UK) Ltd
IVS Materials Handling
The Business Village @ BarnsleyBIC
Shorts Business Person of the Year Award
Andy Adams – T3 Training & Development
Babs Lynds – Rejus Limited
David Thackrah – IVS Materials Handling
Hayley Koseoglu – Crystal Clean Service Ltd
Ian Faulkner – Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council / Code Green
Russell Richardson Environmental Commitment Award*
BizSpace (Ltd.) Rotherham
Free Running Building Ltd
MGB Plastics
Pyronix Hikvision Excellence in Customer Service Award
Brook Corporate Developments
DEB Chartered Accountants
IT Desk (UK) Ltd
IVS Materials Handling
Tiro Talent Services Ltd
Rotherham Together Partnership Hospitality, Leisure and Tourism Award*
Grimm & Co
MAGNA
TWESH – The Weddings Event Supplier Hub
National Fluid Power Centre Innovation in Manufacturing Award*
CEAG Limited
LNS Turbo UK Ltd
MGB Plastics
Osborne Technologies
The Cloud Co. Marketing Campaign of the Year Award
0114 Marketing
Actus Risk Management LLP
Hallam FM’s Cash for Kids
MAGNA
Pyronix Ltd
Brook Corporate Developments Most Promising New Business Award
CSP Systems Ltd
Glu Recruit
Knowledge Bank
Lens Go Visual Media
Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust
Chamber Skills Solutions Skills Development Award
Bob’s Business
Impelling Solutions Ltd
MED-EL UK Ltd
NPS Barnsley
XPO Logistics
Charity of the Year Award – In association with Fortem
Grimm & Co
Royal British Legion
Shiloh Rotherham
South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation – Molly’s Fund
Support Dogs
*In three of the award categories the judges felt that only the listed companies met the criteria. All shortlisted companies submitted entries of very high calibre.
BR Chamber awards website
Images: BR Awards
