News: 2018 awards finalists revealed





This year 55 applicants have been shortlisted for the 12 categories on offer, the winners will be announced at the ceremony. In addition to this, the Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award recipient will be announced on the evening, all applicants are welcome to attend.



The shortlisted applicants in all business award categories have been automatically entered into the much sought-after Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Gibson Booth Business Solutions & Insolvency, which will recognise one outstanding organisation across all aspects of business.



Chief Executive of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, Andrew Denniff said, "We'd like thank everyone who submitted an application this year, the standard was once again particularly high, and the judges were faced with some very difficult decisions. Everyone who has secured a place on the shortlist should be proud of their achievements over the past twelve months.



"We look forward to welcoming all the finalists to our celebration evening which takes place at Magna in October."



The nominated finalists are as follows:



Enzygo Apprentice of the Year Award



Armands Velavs – Code Green

Bryn Roberts – NPS Barnsley

Joshua Parker – Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council

Katie Andrews – Liberty Speciality Steels

Launa Lindsay – No 26. The Makers Emporium



SteelPhalt Harsco Business Community Impact Award



Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council IT Team

De Hood CIC

Rejus Limited

Rotherham United Community Sports Trust

XPO Logistics



Finance For Enterprise Business Growth Award



Azzure IT

Enzygo Limited

IT Desk (UK) Ltd

IVS Materials Handling

The Business Village @ BarnsleyBIC



Shorts Business Person of the Year Award



Andy Adams – T3 Training & Development

Babs Lynds – Rejus Limited

David Thackrah – IVS Materials Handling

Hayley Koseoglu – Crystal Clean Service Ltd

Ian Faulkner – Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council / Code Green



Russell Richardson Environmental Commitment Award*



BizSpace (Ltd.) Rotherham

Free Running Building Ltd

MGB Plastics



Pyronix Hikvision Excellence in Customer Service Award



Brook Corporate Developments

DEB Chartered Accountants

IT Desk (UK) Ltd

IVS Materials Handling

Tiro Talent Services Ltd



Rotherham Together Partnership Hospitality, Leisure and Tourism Award*



Grimm & Co

MAGNA

TWESH – The Weddings Event Supplier Hub



National Fluid Power Centre Innovation in Manufacturing Award*



CEAG Limited

LNS Turbo UK Ltd

MGB Plastics

Osborne Technologies



The Cloud Co. Marketing Campaign of the Year Award



0114 Marketing

Actus Risk Management LLP

Hallam FM’s Cash for Kids

MAGNA

Pyronix Ltd



Brook Corporate Developments Most Promising New Business Award



CSP Systems Ltd

Glu Recruit

Knowledge Bank

Lens Go Visual Media

Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust



Chamber Skills Solutions Skills Development Award



Bob’s Business

Impelling Solutions Ltd

MED-EL UK Ltd

NPS Barnsley

XPO Logistics



Charity of the Year Award – In association with Fortem



Grimm & Co

Royal British Legion

Shiloh Rotherham

South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation – Molly’s Fund

Support Dogs



*In three of the award categories the judges felt that only the listed companies met the criteria. All shortlisted companies submitted entries of very high calibre.



Businesses from across the South Yorkshire region will battle for honours at the Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards ceremony, taking place on Friday, October 19 at Magna in Rotherham.