News: 2018 awards finalists revealed

This year 55 applicants have been shortlisted for the 12 categories on offer, the winners will be announced at the ceremony. In addition to this, the Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award recipient will be announced on the evening, all applicants are welcome to attend.The shortlisted applicants in all business award categories have been automatically entered into the much sought-after Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Gibson Booth Business Solutions & Insolvency, which will recognise one outstanding organisation across all aspects of business.Chief Executive of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, Andrew Denniff said, "We'd like thank everyone who submitted an application this year, the standard was once again particularly high, and the judges were faced with some very difficult decisions. Everyone who has secured a place on the shortlist should be proud of their achievements over the past twelve months."We look forward to welcoming all the finalists to our celebration evening which takes place at Magna in October."

The nominated finalists are as follows:Enzygo Apprentice of the Year AwardArmands Velavs – Code GreenBryn Roberts – NPS BarnsleyJoshua Parker – Barnsley Metropolitan Borough CouncilKatie Andrews – Liberty Speciality SteelsLauna Lindsay – No 26. The Makers EmporiumSteelPhalt Harsco Business Community Impact AwardBarnsley Metropolitan Borough Council IT TeamDe Hood CICRejus LimitedRotherham United Community Sports TrustXPO LogisticsFinance For Enterprise Business Growth AwardAzzure ITEnzygo LimitedIT Desk (UK) LtdIVS Materials HandlingThe Business Village @ BarnsleyBICShorts Business Person of the Year AwardAndy Adams – T3 Training & DevelopmentBabs Lynds – Rejus LimitedDavid Thackrah – IVS Materials HandlingHayley Koseoglu – Crystal Clean Service LtdIan Faulkner – Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council / Code GreenRussell Richardson Environmental Commitment Award*BizSpace (Ltd.) RotherhamFree Running Building LtdMGB PlasticsPyronix Hikvision Excellence in Customer Service AwardBrook Corporate DevelopmentsDEB Chartered AccountantsIT Desk (UK) LtdIVS Materials HandlingTiro Talent Services LtdRotherham Together Partnership Hospitality, Leisure and Tourism Award*Grimm & CoMAGNATWESH – The Weddings Event Supplier HubNational Fluid Power Centre Innovation in Manufacturing Award*CEAG LimitedLNS Turbo UK LtdMGB PlasticsOsborne TechnologiesThe Cloud Co. Marketing Campaign of the Year Award0114 MarketingActus Risk Management LLPHallam FM’s Cash for KidsMAGNAPyronix LtdBrook Corporate Developments Most Promising New Business AwardCSP Systems LtdGlu RecruitKnowledge BankLens Go Visual MediaWentworth Woodhouse Preservation TrustChamber Skills Solutions Skills Development AwardBob’s BusinessImpelling Solutions LtdMED-EL UK LtdNPS BarnsleyXPO LogisticsCharity of the Year Award – In association with FortemGrimm & CoRoyal British LegionShiloh RotherhamSouth Yorkshire’s Community Foundation – Molly’s FundSupport Dogs*In three of the award categories the judges felt that only the listed companies met the criteria. All shortlisted companies submitted entries of very high calibre.