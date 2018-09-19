News: RISE returns with £1,000 grants
By Tom Austen
The deadline is looming for Rotherham businesses who want to benefit from help in recruiting a graduate.
The RISE programme has supported over 250 businesses with over 400 roles in various sectors across the Sheffield city region (SCR), connecting businesses with graduates since the project's inception in 2010.
In its 17th cohort, RISE aims to support businesses achieve their business growth strategy by introducing new skills and talents to their workforce.
The scheme is offering a £1,000 grant for new SME businesses joining the project.
Established in 2013 by Sheffield City Council, Sheffield Hallam University and University of Sheffield, RISE was set up in response to SME feedback around recruiting graduates, which highlighted issues such as not having a training framework for a graduate employee and assessment centre style recruitment processes to find the "right" candidate being too expensive. Graduates also had concerns around employment opportunities.
RISE has since expanded and is offered as part of the SCR Growth Hub, which aims to be the single point of contact for all business support across the region.
All businesses interested in the scheme need to sign up to the project by September 25. Final interviews of graduate candidates will take place in November with a predicted start month of January.
Recent RISE alumni including diverse companies such as: Magtec, Birley Manufacturing, EXAWATT, Cannon PR and Castus.
The internships are for a minimum of six months and both the businesses and the graduates are supported by the RISE team throughout this time with development events, site visits and support for their internal training.
RISE website
SCR Growth Hub website
Images: SCR Growth Hub
