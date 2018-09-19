News: SCR LEP chair to step down, new role created





LEPs are the Government's model to promote economic development. They provide the strategic leadership required to set out local economic priorities, and better reflect the natural economic geography of the areas they serve.



The board is private sector led and the global co-chairman of DLA Piper took on the position from James Newman, former Master Cutler and current chairman of Finance Yorkshire, who helped to bring the bid for the partnership together with businesses and local authority representatives across the city region and was named as chair in 2010.



Knowles is now set to take on a bespoke role as special advisor to the Mayor, Dan Jarvis, on International Trade and Investment.



This will entail advising the Mayor on international trade links and investment strategies, as well as personally taking part in trade missions and pitching to potential investors regarding key inward investment opportunities. He will be leading the Sheffield City Region delegation to MIPIM, the world's biggest property event, in March next year.



Advertisement LEPs are the Government's model to promote economic development. They provide the strategic leadership required to set out local economic priorities, and better reflect the natural economic geography of the areas they serve.The board is private sector led and the global co-chairman of DLA Piper took on the position from James Newman, former Master Cutler and current chairman of Finance Yorkshire, who helped to bring the bid for the partnership together with businesses and local authority representatives across the city region and was named as chair in 2010.Knowles is now set to take on a bespoke role as special advisor to the Mayor, Dan Jarvis, on International Trade and Investment.This will entail advising the Mayor on international trade links and investment strategies, as well as personally taking part in trade missions and pitching to potential investors regarding key inward investment opportunities. He will be leading the Sheffield City Region delegation to MIPIM, the world's biggest property event, in March next year.

Sir Nigel (pictured, left) said: "I would like to wish my successor all the best in the role of Chair, and I look forward to working with them over the coming years to drive Sheffield City Region forwards.



"Our new Mayor, Dan Jarvis, already has and will continue to have my full support in his hugely important role of driving economic growth and prosperity across the whole of our city region."



A law graduate of the University of Sheffield and a proud native of Stocksbridge, Knowles is recognised as the driving force behind DLA Piper's remarkable growth, taking the firm from its UK regional origins to the global business it is today.



Dan Jarvis, mayor of the Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield Combined Authority (pictured, right), said: "I'd like to thank Sir Nigel for the tremendous contribution he has made over the last three years.



"He has personally brought investment into our region, represented us on a national and international scale, and lead the LEP during a period of successful growth.



"I look forward to working with Sir Nigel in his crucial new role as my advisor on International Trade and Investment, as well as welcoming a new LEP chair who can build upon these successes, at a time of great change and opportunity."



Private sector members of the board include Owen Michaelson - the chief executive of Rotherham property firm, Harworth Group. August saw the membership come to an end for Julie Kenny CBE DL, the founder of world-leading security system manufacturer Pyronix in Rotherham, and chair of Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust.



SCR website



Images: SCR Sir Nigel (pictured, left) said: "I would like to wish my successor all the best in the role of Chair, and I look forward to working with them over the coming years to drive Sheffield City Region forwards."Our new Mayor, Dan Jarvis, already has and will continue to have my full support in his hugely important role of driving economic growth and prosperity across the whole of our city region."A law graduate of the University of Sheffield and a proud native of Stocksbridge, Knowles is recognised as the driving force behind DLA Piper's remarkable growth, taking the firm from its UK regional origins to the global business it is today.Dan Jarvis, mayor of the Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield Combined Authority (pictured, right), said: "I'd like to thank Sir Nigel for the tremendous contribution he has made over the last three years."He has personally brought investment into our region, represented us on a national and international scale, and lead the LEP during a period of successful growth."I look forward to working with Sir Nigel in his crucial new role as my advisor on International Trade and Investment, as well as welcoming a new LEP chair who can build upon these successes, at a time of great change and opportunity."Private sector members of the board include Owen Michaelson - the chief executive of Rotherham property firm, Harworth Group. August saw the membership come to an end for Julie Kenny CBE DL, the founder of world-leading security system manufacturer Pyronix in Rotherham, and chair of Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust.

Sir Nigel Knowles, chair of the Sheffield city region (SCR) Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) board has announced that he does not intend to continue as chair after his term of office ends on December 31.