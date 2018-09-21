News: Rotherham shop keeper joins dementia fundraising campaign
By Tom Austen
Rotherham businessman Kevin Holland is proving that even the smallest act of generosity can make a massive difference to a charity like Lost Chord.
Kevin, who runs Kev's Shoe Repairs in Maltby, always has a collecting tin on his counter in support of Lost Chord, the organisation that provides vital interactive musical experiences for people living with dementia in care homes and day centres across the region and nationally.
And in the five plus years he has been supporting Lost Chord, customer donations of just small change have raised an impressive £400.
"Lost Chord is a local charity that does some brilliant work for people with dementia," said Kevin.
"I'm really pleased that just those bits of loose change can make a real contribution to what the charity is doing."
Helena Muller, chief executive of Lost Chord, added: "The smallest gestures can make the greatest difference.
"All Kevin's customers can be assured that every penny they donate goes direct to supporting people living with dementia, for whom music is often their only way of connecting with loved ones.
"If you think your customers could help support people with dementia why not contact us for a collecting tin and join Kev's campaign to help bring joy into the life of all those people out there struggling with dementia."
Starting out in Rotherham care homes in 1999, Lost Chord now produces more than 1,300 interactive musical sessions a year in 130 homes, designed to stimulate responses from people with dementia through the media of music, song and dance. Patrons include Sir Cliff Richard, Lesley Garrett and Dame Vera Lynn.
Lost Chord website
Images: Lost Chord
