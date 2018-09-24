News: Healthy Horbury handed hospital contract
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based property maintenance provider Horbury Property Services has won a contract with Chesterfield Royal Hospital in Derbyshire to provide planned maintenance and refurbishment services.
From its headquarters in the Moorgate area, the group combines a number of subsidiaries that specialise in areas including joinery, ceilings, dry lining and health and safety training.
Horbury Property Services, which has regional offices in London and South Wales together with the head office in Rotherham, provides a full range of services, which should be part of planned preventative maintenance programmes.
The contract is for an initial three-year period, with the option to extend the contract for a further two years, and involves properties across its whole estate, ranging from carrying out small repairs to large refurbishment projects.
Advertisement
Richard Sutton, general manager at Horbury Property Services, said: "This is our latest contract win in the healthcare sector, which is a result of our expertise in property maintenance. We demonstrated that we were able to offer a service that is excellent value for money, as well as having the expertise to deliver high quality repair and refurbishment services."
This latest contract follows Horbury Property Services recently becoming one of the delivery partners on a three year framework agreement to provide repairs and refurbishment work to Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The company also recently became an approved supplier of hard FM services to NHS Shared Business Services (SBS). This agreement will see Horbury Property Services providing fire door inspection and remedial, building fabric maintenance, flooring services, ironmongery, partitioning and re-lamping services.
Horbury Property Services provides inspection, installation, repair and maintenance of fire doors, joinery works, fire stopping, sealing, fire compartmentation, planned preventative maintenance regimes, portable appliance testing, electrical testing and installation work, building fabric repairs as well as external cladding and render repairs.
Horbury Property Services website
Images: Horbury
From its headquarters in the Moorgate area, the group combines a number of subsidiaries that specialise in areas including joinery, ceilings, dry lining and health and safety training.
Horbury Property Services, which has regional offices in London and South Wales together with the head office in Rotherham, provides a full range of services, which should be part of planned preventative maintenance programmes.
The contract is for an initial three-year period, with the option to extend the contract for a further two years, and involves properties across its whole estate, ranging from carrying out small repairs to large refurbishment projects.
Advertisement
Richard Sutton, general manager at Horbury Property Services, said: "This is our latest contract win in the healthcare sector, which is a result of our expertise in property maintenance. We demonstrated that we were able to offer a service that is excellent value for money, as well as having the expertise to deliver high quality repair and refurbishment services."
This latest contract follows Horbury Property Services recently becoming one of the delivery partners on a three year framework agreement to provide repairs and refurbishment work to Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The company also recently became an approved supplier of hard FM services to NHS Shared Business Services (SBS). This agreement will see Horbury Property Services providing fire door inspection and remedial, building fabric maintenance, flooring services, ironmongery, partitioning and re-lamping services.
Horbury Property Services provides inspection, installation, repair and maintenance of fire doors, joinery works, fire stopping, sealing, fire compartmentation, planned preventative maintenance regimes, portable appliance testing, electrical testing and installation work, building fabric repairs as well as external cladding and render repairs.
Horbury Property Services website
Images: Horbury
0 comments:
Post a Comment