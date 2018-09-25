News: Steelphalt invests in new vehicles





SteelPhalt - part of the Harsco group of companies - has been developing and manufacturing high performance asphalt products for the UK road making industry since the 1960s. Harsco has a site at Aldwarke and Steelphalt has an extensive facility at Templeborough.



The two 10 tonne capacity four-wheel vehicles mark the launch of a new venture for the company as they allow the company's award-winning materials to be delivered to smaller sites and in smaller quantities.



They join a busy fleet of four four-wheel vehicles, seven six-wheelers and 20 eight-wheelers and were acquired in association with SteelPhalt's regular haulier A&F Haulage.



Lee Birkbeck commercial manager at SteelPhalt (pictured, right), said: "We realised that there was a gap in the market for a smaller vehicle that would be able to access tighter spaces and deliver much smaller quantities of our road surface products.



"Many companies only offer eight-wheel 20 tonne delivery but we have identified a real need for smaller loads in a range of areas covering everything from drive ways to sports and recreation areas, many of which simply do not have the access for the sort of vehicles we use on our major road projects."



SteelPhalt products achieve high skid resistance - enhancing road safety for both drivers and pedestrians - and maintain it throughout the whole life of the road, also avoiding the use of quarried materials and the landfill of residual slag product.



Rotherham road surface specialist SteelPhalt is continuing to develop new markets with the delivery of two new additions to its fleet of vehicles.