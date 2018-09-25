News: Macalloy's crowning glory for Sydney's skyline
By Tom Austen
A unique addition to the skyline of Sydney, Australia has been made possible by steel products made in Rotherham by Macalloy.
Dinnington-based Macalloy are world leaders in design, manufacture and supply of threaded bar and cable systems to engineering and construction projects across the globe. Approximately 80% of the company's turnover is from export.
Described as a "centerpiece and architectural statement," the $250m (£137m) Arc by Crown development is almost complete in Sydney's Central Business District (CBD).
The 25-story development includes residential apartments, serviced apartments, multiple levels of basement carparking, two levels of retail and a rooftop terrace.
Architecture firm Koichi Takada produced a striking design incorporating heritage-inspired lower brick levels transitioning to a modern glass-and-steel tower, capped with a sleek public rooftop that will feature daybeds, a water feature and a bar. The eye-catching roof includes a number of steel arches.
Advertisement
Macalloy has made these arches a reality. Over 300 Macalloy Stainless 520 M42 Tendons have been used to help support the roof. The arched metal fins that cantilever and curve over the rooftop lounge are connected with the tension bars.
Koichi Takada, architect on the project, said last year: "If you ask a child about the Sydney skyline, they draw the Opera House or Harbour Bridge. We wanted to respond to that, we wanted to create something with that quality, something a child could recognise and draw."
Super strong and aesthetically pleasing, Macalloy products are the choice for architects around the globe. The thread is rolled, rather than cut. This gives rise to the use of smaller diameter bars for a given metric thread, resulting in material cost saving.
Innovative products from Macalloy are used to provide strength in bridges, airports, stadia and buildings including the Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai and the Marina Bay Sands development in Singapore.
Macalloy moved to the former Rotherham colliery site at Dinnington from Sheffield in November 2006 as part of their continued expansion.
Macalloy website
Images: Koichi Takada
Dinnington-based Macalloy are world leaders in design, manufacture and supply of threaded bar and cable systems to engineering and construction projects across the globe. Approximately 80% of the company's turnover is from export.
Described as a "centerpiece and architectural statement," the $250m (£137m) Arc by Crown development is almost complete in Sydney's Central Business District (CBD).
The 25-story development includes residential apartments, serviced apartments, multiple levels of basement carparking, two levels of retail and a rooftop terrace.
Architecture firm Koichi Takada produced a striking design incorporating heritage-inspired lower brick levels transitioning to a modern glass-and-steel tower, capped with a sleek public rooftop that will feature daybeds, a water feature and a bar. The eye-catching roof includes a number of steel arches.
Advertisement
Macalloy has made these arches a reality. Over 300 Macalloy Stainless 520 M42 Tendons have been used to help support the roof. The arched metal fins that cantilever and curve over the rooftop lounge are connected with the tension bars.
Koichi Takada, architect on the project, said last year: "If you ask a child about the Sydney skyline, they draw the Opera House or Harbour Bridge. We wanted to respond to that, we wanted to create something with that quality, something a child could recognise and draw."
Super strong and aesthetically pleasing, Macalloy products are the choice for architects around the globe. The thread is rolled, rather than cut. This gives rise to the use of smaller diameter bars for a given metric thread, resulting in material cost saving.
Innovative products from Macalloy are used to provide strength in bridges, airports, stadia and buildings including the Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai and the Marina Bay Sands development in Singapore.
Macalloy moved to the former Rotherham colliery site at Dinnington from Sheffield in November 2006 as part of their continued expansion.
Macalloy website
Images: Koichi Takada
0 comments:
Post a Comment