News: Council welcomes work at Rother Valley
By Tom Austen
With work underway on new developments around Rother Valley Country Park, Rotherham Council is looking ahead to the area welcoming more visitors.
Rothbiz reported last week that Gulliver's had begun work on the site of its new £37m leisure resort on the former Pithouse West former colliery site adjacent to the country park.
Planning permission was granted in March last year for Gulliver's Valley - a year round destination aimed at 2 - 13 year olds and include a theme park hub, woodland adventure centre, ecology and education centre, lodges, hotels and a holiday village.
Gulliver's is purchasing 250 acres of land from Rotherham Council adjacent to Rother Valley Country Park that was previously an area of opencast mineworkings.
Cllr. Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council, said: "I'm really excited to see work starting on this major development for Rotherham and what promises to be a catalyst for economic growth and job creation in the area.
"I look forward to seeing work progress on the site and the hard work and planning over the past few years coming to fruition.
"With work now starting on Gulliver's, and the new caravan and campsite facilities at nearby Rother Valley Country Park also progressing well, I hope the area will be welcoming in many visitors in the not-too-distant future."
The authority is investing £3.7m to create an attractive caravan site which complements the country park and combines with the leisure facilities.
The site will offer 129 pitches for touring caravans and motorhomes, plus space for 34 tents, along with modern toilet and shower facilities, a reception block with café bar, a shop for visitors and a children's play area.
The caravan site is set to open in 2019, in time for the first phase of Gulliver's Valley which is set to open in 2020.
