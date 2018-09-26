News: Sheffield Business Park expanding into Rotherham

</div>

Images: SBP / Bond Bryan

The park is seen as key to the potential Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District (AMID) with the University of Sheffield officially opening its Factory 2050 in 2017 as part of its "AMRC2" site. Boeing Sheffield is currently under construction.Now marketing for Phase 4, which fronts Sheffield Parkway, is underway with agents Knight Frank. Developers are also in discussions with Rotherham Council on securing outline planning permission for the site.Planning consent is being sought for a range of employment uses including B1 B&C (Research & Development), B2 (General Industrial) and B8 (Storage & Distribution).The brochure states: "We are able to offer up to 17.91 acres (7.25 hectares) in two plots - Plot 1 c16 acres (6.48 hectares), Plot 2 c1.91 acres (0.77 hectares) of prime development site in the heart of the Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation District with road frontage onto the Sheffield Parkway – the main arterial link between J33 M1 and the City Centre. Both land sales and bespoke design and build packages will be considered."The 18 acres in Rotherham is yet to be developed as it was placed in the greenbelt to secure a clear area of land at the end of the former Sheffield City Airport runway. With the airport's closure, the land was changed to employment use in the recently adopted Local Plan. The switch from the HS2 line heading to Meadowhall to the M18 route has also opened up the area for development.Early estimates were that the plots could potentially accommodate buildings from to 9,500 sq ft to 108,000 sq ft and that the space could provide 826 jobs. Updated plans could total around 235,000 sq ft of floorspace across six development plots.