News: Sheffield Business Park expanding into Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Plans are moving forward to expand the successful Sheffield Business Park into Rotherham, where there is the potential to create 800 more jobs.
Rothbiz has reported previously on the part of the park which actually crosses the boundary into the Rotherham local authority district and has already seen the development of The Car People and the Mercure Sheffield Parkway hotel to the East of the Europa Link.
Over the road from the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP), the site of the former Sheffield airport is already home to the likes of ITM Power, Fulcrum, SIG and Stanley Black and Decker. The park comprises over 200 acres with 700,000 sq ft of floor space already accommodating over 2,000 jobs.
1 comments:
The new Sheffield and Rotherham business park ???? ...... Not a cat in hells chance
