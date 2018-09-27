News: Café plan for historic high street building
By Tom Austen
A former department store could be set for a new lease of life under new plans to open a café / bar on Rotherham's historic high street.
Rothbiz reported in January that a prominent Grade II listed building in Rotherham town centre had gone up for sale, offering a redevelopment opportunity between the award-winning High Street and Rotherham Minster.
Now plans have been submitted that would allow part of the former John Speeds department store to be used as a community café / bar.
The 11,500 sq ft property is being advertised for sale with real estate firm, GVA and includes 18 High Street and 15 Vicarage Lane. No asking price was provided for the freehold of the property which includes retail space with offices above. It is being promoted as having redevelopment potential.
