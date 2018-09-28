News: AESSEAL named "Business of Trust Champion"
By Tom Austen
Innovative Rotherham manufacturer AESSEAL is celebrating success in the capital, picking up a special award at the Lord Mayor's Dragon Awards 2018.
With its global headquarters at Templeborough, the £170m turnover company manufactures mechanical seals for a wide range of industries, including oil and gas, food, water, mining and pharmaceuticals.
AESSEL was named the inaugural Business of Trust Champion - a new award launched by the Lord Mayor of London, Charles Bowman, to reflect the theme of his year in office.
The company was selected from a prestigious shortlist which included a global investment management corporation, international communications company and a major retail bank.
The award recognises companies which are helping to create "a lasting legacy of better business trusted by the community."
Chris Rea, managing director of AESSEAL (pictured, left), said: "Our company ethos since 1979 has been to develop, support and value our staff, from our newest apprentices to our world-class engineers and innovators.
"The trust placed in us by our customers was recently recognised with a score of 87.5 out of 100 in the UK's largest independent customer satisfaction survey (UKCSI).
"We provide a powerful role model, particularly to younger companies and SMEs, by sharing the AESSEAL story of integrity, ethics and care for its people and the wider community.
"I am particularly delighted to see the efforts of my brilliant colleagues rewarded by being named Business of Trust Champion, as all the other finalists are such high calibre businesses."
Lord Mayor Charles Bowman (pictured, centre), added: "We live in a world where trust is low, but expectations are high. Business has a key role to play in bridging this divide.
"Companies can make a tremendous difference by identifying gaps, pioneering new policies, and working with underrepresented groups – or, simply, by giving whatever money, time, or skills they can. This year's well deserving Dragon Awards winners have done just this.
"These firms are working hard to make a difference in a huge range of areas, from promoting social mobility in the workplace to supporting and attracting new young talent to industries with skills shortages.
"We need to recognise and celebrate the innovative work that firms are doing within their responsible business initiatives. It's no longer simply about engaging with local communities. It is about benefitting workforces and creating a better and fairer society."
AESSEAL employs 1,675 people across the globe, including 370 in Yorkshire. It is taking on another 40 apprentices this year.
