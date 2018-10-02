News: International market in Rotherham town centre
By Tom Austen
A new "night market" and the popular international market are taking place in Rotherham town centre this month.
From Wednesday October 10 to Saturday 13, visitors will be able to experience the sights, smells and tastes from stalls from countries including Italy, Germany, Thailand, Spain and even South America.
From tasty delicacies to crafts, leather goods and pottery from around the world, there really is something for everyone.
Cllr. Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council, said: "The International Market is always popular whenever it visits the Town Centre.
"If you are looking to try something different for a lunchtime snack there will be some delicious continental foods on offer, or with Christmas on the horizon, why not browse some of the handmade goods and gift items on offer."
With over 15 stalls, the Continental Market will be trading between 9:00 am – 4.30 pm.
Advertisement
Also in the town centre, The George Wright Boutique Hotel is set to host its first Night Market this Friday. The hotel, bar and restaurant, which underwent a £500,000 revamp last year, is promoting craft beers, cocktails, gins alongside local vintage arts and crafts, street food and local musicians.
The night market is taking place on October 5 at 6pm.
Rotherham's market charter dates back to 1207 and Rotherham Council has extended the popular street market and is introducing new types of markets in town such as the Crafters' Market.
The Council is also currently working on options for the redevelopment of the markets complex that are due in November 2018.
Rotherham Markets Facebook Page
George Wright Facebook Page
Images: RMBC
From Wednesday October 10 to Saturday 13, visitors will be able to experience the sights, smells and tastes from stalls from countries including Italy, Germany, Thailand, Spain and even South America.
From tasty delicacies to crafts, leather goods and pottery from around the world, there really is something for everyone.
Cllr. Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council, said: "The International Market is always popular whenever it visits the Town Centre.
"If you are looking to try something different for a lunchtime snack there will be some delicious continental foods on offer, or with Christmas on the horizon, why not browse some of the handmade goods and gift items on offer."
With over 15 stalls, the Continental Market will be trading between 9:00 am – 4.30 pm.
Advertisement
Also in the town centre, The George Wright Boutique Hotel is set to host its first Night Market this Friday. The hotel, bar and restaurant, which underwent a £500,000 revamp last year, is promoting craft beers, cocktails, gins alongside local vintage arts and crafts, street food and local musicians.
The night market is taking place on October 5 at 6pm.
Rotherham's market charter dates back to 1207 and Rotherham Council has extended the popular street market and is introducing new types of markets in town such as the Crafters' Market.
The Council is also currently working on options for the redevelopment of the markets complex that are due in November 2018.
Rotherham Markets Facebook Page
George Wright Facebook Page
Images: RMBC
0 comments:
Post a Comment