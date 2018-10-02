News: Building for the Future at Horbury
By Tom Austen
Horbury Group, the Rotherham-based construction service company, has invested in staff training thanks to support from The Sheffield College.
With its headquarters in the Moorgate area, Horbury Group combines a number of subsidiaries that specialise in areas including joinery, ceilings, dry lining and health and safety training.
Eleven managers have recently completed the Building for the Future professional development programme.
The programme was designed and delivered by The Sheffield College in partnership with Hughes Training Solutions Ltd.
The training aimed to meet the future business needs of the Horbury Group, and the construction sector, by developing current managers.
The programme included parts of the Institute of Leadership and Management Leadership and Management Level 5 course.
Advertisement
Trevor Wragg, chief executive of Horbury Group (pictured, second left), said: "It's critical that we invest in our talent to develop leaders of the future so that our business remains lean and resilient, and can continue to grow."
Andrew Hartley, commercial director at The Sheffield College, added: "We are pleased to support Horbury Group, as construction is a growth sector for Sheffield City Region. Investing in their staff and skills training helps employers to grow their business and supports regional employment."
The development programme was part funded by Sheffield City Region Skills Bank, the scheme designed to give employers greater purchasing power and control in how Government funded training is accessed.
Horbury Group website
Sheffield College websitebr />
Images: Sheffield College
With its headquarters in the Moorgate area, Horbury Group combines a number of subsidiaries that specialise in areas including joinery, ceilings, dry lining and health and safety training.
Eleven managers have recently completed the Building for the Future professional development programme.
The programme was designed and delivered by The Sheffield College in partnership with Hughes Training Solutions Ltd.
The training aimed to meet the future business needs of the Horbury Group, and the construction sector, by developing current managers.
The programme included parts of the Institute of Leadership and Management Leadership and Management Level 5 course.
Advertisement
Trevor Wragg, chief executive of Horbury Group (pictured, second left), said: "It's critical that we invest in our talent to develop leaders of the future so that our business remains lean and resilient, and can continue to grow."
Andrew Hartley, commercial director at The Sheffield College, added: "We are pleased to support Horbury Group, as construction is a growth sector for Sheffield City Region. Investing in their staff and skills training helps employers to grow their business and supports regional employment."
The development programme was part funded by Sheffield City Region Skills Bank, the scheme designed to give employers greater purchasing power and control in how Government funded training is accessed.
Horbury Group website
Sheffield College websitebr />
Images: Sheffield College
0 comments:
Post a Comment