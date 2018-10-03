News: AMP attracts 3D print innovator





Recruiting PhD students, 3D Printovation Ltd will undertake some commercial 3D print work on a commercial basis to support its research activity.



The new company has outlined a £1.8m investment in a unit in the AMP Technology Centre which provides incubation space on the AMP and is designed to accommodate a range of manufacturing-related activities, from fledgling engineering and technology companies, to University spin-offs and subsidiaries of established companies.



Supported by the inward investment team at Rotherham Investment & Development Office (RIDO), the regeneration arm of Rotherham Council, the company has requested grant support via the Sheffield City Region Local Enterprise Project (LEP) for the first year of operation.



£210,000 has been awarded from the Sheffield City Region Business Investment Fund (BIF) to go towards the significant set up cost of the facility.



The £52m BIF invests in businesses that demonstrate growth or the potential to grow. It helps businesses unlock investment in activity that helps their business to grow, become more productive and recruit new employees.



3D Printovation is set to create 7.5 jobs in the first three years for highly skilled scientists and engineers alongside a recruitment programme for PhD students.



Documents show that the firm has been unable to secure the full amount of investment they require from the marketplace because R&D funding is a challenge to procure for a business of this kind.



The proposed R&D spend includes personnel, materials and printer lease costs and overheads.



The company is set to buy 3D printers in years two and three as they will need to be able to trial pre-commercial materials and experimental processes. However, in year one it is intended to lease a machine as it will be partly used to generate commercial sales.



The soft launch of the commercial operation is scheduled for December 2018 and the preferred site has been selected "due to the central location between academic institutions within the UK or internationally with access to world leaders in the field."



An innovative start up company has identified premises on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham where it can create a R&D facility in respect of 3D printing technology.