News: Empty Rotherham Primark building up for sale
By Tom Austen
Vacant for nearly a year, the former large Primark store in Rotherham town centre is heading for sale via auction. And the guide price is half a million pounds.
Rothbiz reported last year that the national chain was to open a new store at Parkgate Shopping, relocating from the High Street in Rotherham town centre.
Now the freehold of the vacated property has been entered for sale with leading auctioneers, Allsop.
The 43,000 sq ft property is arranged on ground and two upper floors to provide two adjoining shops. 9 High Street is arranged on ground and first floors. 11/13 High Street is arranged on ground, first and second floors. Primark used the 22,343 sq ft ground floor as trading space.
The guide price is £500,000+ which represents a gross initial yield of 0.02%.
