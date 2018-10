News: Court car park opens in Rotherham town centre

Rotherham Council acquired the former home of the Magistrates' Court, County Court and Family Court, from Her Majesty's Court and Tribunal Service (HMCTS) for £1 in 2017.Following its demolition, and before any development takes place, the authority has secured planning permission to use the site beside the train station and Forge Island as a car park.A planning application from the Council's own parking services was for a change of use of the former access roadways and parking spaces which used to serve the former Court building off Main Street to form a public off street car park.

Images: RMBC

The application notes that the vacant land has been used as an informal free parking place. Now motorists will have to pay £1 to park for two hours, £2 for four hours or £3 to park all day.Cllr. Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council, said: "These extra car parking spaces at the Statutes will give additional capacity to visitors to the town centre."We now have a wide range of parking options available across the town centre, including free parking at both Forge Island and Drummond Street car parks, which we hope will give a boost to our town centre businesses in the run up to the Christmas period."With a number of events coming up this autumn, including the International Market, the Rotherhowl Halloween town centre trail and Remembrance Sunday, I hope the additional parking capacity proves useful to shoppers and visitors."In the longer term, the former courts site has been identified for residential development.