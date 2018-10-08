News: AESSEAL becomes latest member of Rothbiz





AESSEAL is one of the world's leading specialists in the design and manufacture of mechanical seals, bearing protectors, seal support systems and gland packing. AESSEAL has 230 locations worldwide, supplying customers in 104 countries, and employs a global network of sales engineers and technical support specialists. It employs 1,776 people across the globe.



With its global headquarters at Templeborough, the award-winning company manufactures mechanical seals for a wide range of industries, including oil and gas, food, water, mining and pharmaceuticals.



By investing in pioneering technology, AESSEAL simplifies the whole ordering process and responds quickly to customers' needs – whatever, wherever. The company's ethos is based around providing such exceptional service to customers that they need never consider alternative sources of supply. The aim is to exceed expectation consistently: in delivery, quality, reliability and service. To challenge industry standards, challenge competitors, challenge thinking – and challenge to become world market leader.



Advertisement AESSEAL is one of the world's leading specialists in the design and manufacture of mechanical seals, bearing protectors, seal support systems and gland packing. AESSEAL has 230 locations worldwide, supplying customers in 104 countries, and employs a global network of sales engineers and technical support specialists. It employs 1,776 people across the globe.With its global headquarters at Templeborough, the award-winning company manufactures mechanical seals for a wide range of industries, including oil and gas, food, water, mining and pharmaceuticals.By investing in pioneering technology, AESSEAL simplifies the whole ordering process and responds quickly to customers' needs – whatever, wherever. The company's ethos is based around providing such exceptional service to customers that they need never consider alternative sources of supply. The aim is to exceed expectation consistently: in delivery, quality, reliability and service. To challenge industry standards, challenge competitors, challenge thinking – and challenge to become world market leader.

You can read about AESSEAL on Rothbiz



Tom Austen, editor of Rotherham Business News said: "We are very lucky to have a company like AESSEAL based here in Rotherham as I get to write about its continued growth, award wins and local impact. The business is exceptional with a great ethos and I like that it continues to give something back, from the naming of the football stadium to setting up the charitable fund, and now by becoming a member of Rothbiz.



"I'm very pleased to have AESSEAL on board and I look forward to reporting on the business in the future."



Rothbiz relies on paid members, advertisers and one off donations. Find out more



AESSEAL website



Images: AESSEAL You can read about AESSEAL on Rothbiz here. Tom Austen, editor of Rotherham Business News said: "We are very lucky to have a company like AESSEAL based here in Rotherham as I get to write about its continued growth, award wins and local impact. The business is exceptional with a great ethos and I like that it continues to give something back, from the naming of the football stadium to setting up the charitable fund, and now by becoming a member of Rothbiz."I'm very pleased to have AESSEAL on board and I look forward to reporting on the business in the future."Rothbiz relies on paid members, advertisers and one off donations. Find out more here about how to get involved so we can continue to shout about Rotherham and its businesses.

Award-winning Rotherham manufacturing firm AESSEAL has become a member of Rotherham Business News, showing support for Rothbiz and the continued promotion of Rotherham and its businesses, at the same time as raising its profile and getting in front of the business community.