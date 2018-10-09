News: MGB apprentice into national final
By Tom Austen
An apprentice at a Rotherham company has reached the national finals of the Apprentice of the Year competition.
Now in their 15th year, the National Apprenticeship Awards showcase the diverse and growing range of sectors engaged with apprenticeships, whilst celebrating outstanding apprentices, employers and individuals who go above and beyond to champion apprenticeships across England.
Rothbiz reported in August that Liberty Speciality Steels was a regional employer of the year finalist for Yorkshire and the Humber and that Oliver Marsh from MGB Plastics reached the regional final for an individual award.
22-year-old Oliver, trained at the University of Sheffield AMRC Training Centre in both mechanical maintenance and manufacturing engineering. At a ceremony in Leeds he was awarded the higher and degree Apprentice of the Year for Yorkshire and the Humber earning a place in the final in London at the end of November.
Oliver (pictured above, centre) said: "My apprenticeship has been life-changing. Working with a company that really values and supports young trainees has enabled me to grow both as an engineer and as a person. My mentors at MGB have been fantastic, giving me the insights and tools to help make a difference to the production process. I would recommend the apprenticeship route to anyone: I decided not to go to university even after securing a place and that was definitely the right decision."
Oliver works at OnePlastics' state-of-the-art MGB Plastics factory on the Barbot Hall Industrial Estate and is no stranger to success having already scooped a major industry award for getting council crest plate changes down to 34 seconds from ten minutes, saving the company in excess of £137k-a-year in production process costs.
He is now part of a team appointed by the managing director to cut waste from the production line. MGB plastics is the UK's largest manufacturer of local authority wheelie bins and invest heavily in modern equipment.
Ian Cosgrove, training advisor at OnePlastics, says Oliver is definitely a "rising star" having won the British Plastics Federation Apprentice of the Year in 2017, and is delighted he has reached the regional finals of the national awards.
Ian also praised the centre, adding: "We are extremely fortunate in having such a well-equipped and professional training provider on its door step. Working closely with the AMRC Training Centre we developed Oliver's higher-level program, integrating a polymer diploma to run alongside his mechanical qualification.
"It was refreshing to work with a team with such a "can do" attitude, an attribute that is often lacking in training providers who push a "one size fits all" philosophy.
"At our Rotherham site, we mould more than 1.5 million units per year, and this figure is forecast to grow with the integration of cutting edge automation and technology.
"This business growth can only be achieved by engaging a highly effective multi-disciplined team of well-trained engineers and technicians. As we all know these people are extremely difficult to find. That is why OnePlastics has embraced the training levy programme and now has 18 apprentices, across a range of skills and ages, and we are committed to "growing our own.""
Images: AMRC
