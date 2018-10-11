News: New Rotherham district heating network in the pipeline
By Tom Austen
With the Templeborough Biomass Power Plant now generating clean, green electricity, plans are being put in place to harness the heat from the £150m development.
The Rotherham District Heating Network (RDHN) project aims to provide Rotherham town centre and key industrial energy-using areas of Rotherham with a low cost renewable choice for their heat source. It will take heat from the power plant, which uses renewable waste wood fuels as its energy source, to supply heating to public and private sector commercial, industrial and residential applications.
Consultants, Green Directions, has developed a proposal for the heat network and the project has a budget of over £16m based on a detailed engineering study commissioned from Atkins. The project has applied to the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) for part of the funding.
Now a planning application has been submitted by Templeborough Biomass Power Plant Ltd for an energy centre beside the power plant, which was built on disused land at the Firth Rixson Ickles Works, which would ensure an interrupted supply of hot water to the heating network.
The 4,000 sq ft building will house three gas boilers with three flues. It could accommodate an additional two boilers if the project expands.
A concurrent planning application has also been submitted for the Rotherham District Heating Network - the distribution system of insulated pipes that takes heat from a central source and delivers it to a number of domestic or non-domestic buildings.
The plans, drawn up by Wardell Armstrong, show the pipes starting at Templeborough with a "West Network" that will go south west to the industrial areas of the Brinsworth Stripmill and the Steelphalt sites and an "East Network" that will go north east to the south-western part of Rotherham town centre.
Passing the AESSEAL New York Stadium, the pipeline could serve Rotherham Council's Riverside House, properties on the High Street, University Centre Rotherham, Clifton Park, the Markets and Rotherham Leisure Complex.
Heat networks form an important part of the Government's plan to reduce carbon and cut heating bills for customers.
The Templeborough Biomass Power Plant is expected to generate around 41MW of green electricity which is enough to supply 78,000 homes and save over 150,000 tons of CO2 every year.
Templeborough Biomass Power Plant website
Images: Templeborough Biomass
Templeborough Biomass Power Plant website
Images: Templeborough Biomass
