News: Tram-train timetable fills in the gaps
By Tom Austen
Further details of the soon-to-launch tram-train service have been published by operator, Stagecoach Supertram.
Last week, Rothbiz reported that the Sheffield-Rotherham tram-train trial had finally been given a start date for the new innovative vehicles to start taking passengers between Sheffield city centre, Rotherham Central and Parkgate.
The new vehicles, designed to run on both the city's tramlines and the rail network between Sheffield and Rotherham, will begin taking passengers from Thursday October 25. Currently the first passenger service on the launch day is planned to depart Cathedral tram stop at 09:39 and Rotherham Parkgate at 10:09. It should take around 27 minutes to travel the full route.
Three services will operate an hour and will travel on the Supertram network between Sheffield Cathedral and Meadowhall South and utilise a new section of track at Tinlsey, which links the tram line to the rail line. Vehicles will use the national rail network between Tinsley and Rotherham Parkgate via Rotherham Central station.
The first full day of service is on Friday October 26 and details from Stagecoach show that the services will depart Cathedral tram stop at 5:27 and Rotherham Parkgate at 5:29. The last full services of the day depart at 22:31 from Parkgate and 22:00 from Cathedral.
Whilst other Supertram routes are coloured yellow, purple and blue, the tram-train route has not been given a colour. Instead, the new vehicles, which have been in use on the existing network for a year, will show "TT" on the front and rear where you would normally see a colour.
The tram-train services will fill the gaps created at Rotherham Central by the Northern Rail trains running between Sheffield and Rotherham which are skewed and often leave a long gap between services.
For example, on weekday mornings, the service from Rotherham Central to Sheffield will now look like this:
8:02 - Tram-train to Sheffield Cathedral
8:12 - Tram-train to Sheffield Cathedral
8:28 - Train to Sheffield station
8:34 - Tram-train to Sheffield Cathedral
8:44 - Train to Sheffield station
8:57 - Train to Sheffield station
As an example of the prices, passengers will be able to get from Parkgate to Meadowhall for £1.80. A trip further than the FlyDSA Arena is £2.50.
Stagecoach is adding the full tram-train route onto its Tram Only ticket range, such as the £4 dayrider, for a promotional period until April 27 2019.
There are a range of tickets available in both the Sheffield and Rotherham fare zones that allow travel on the Supertram network, tram-train and buses.
Stagecoach has also confirmed that English National Concessionary Travel Scheme (ENCTS) passes are also valid on tram-train but are reminding users that railcards and general rail tickets are not valid for use on any Supertram service.
