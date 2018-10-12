News: Find out more about Working Win
By Tom Austen
More than 2,000 people have been referred to Sheffield city region's pioneering Working Win health-led employment trial since it launched in May this year.
The aim of the trial is to assess the best type of support for those who are out of work, or struggling in their current job, due to a physical or mental health condition.
More than 50 people have found new jobs or returned to work since the trial started.
Local employers can find out how the project can help their business at a free event in Rotherham next month.
Being a randomised control trial, it means that people who take part will be randomly placed into one of two research groups. One group will receive the service and the other group will be provided with detailed information about existing services in their area. It will test out how effective a new type of holistic support is for people who could stay in work, or get a job, if they just had the right sort of support for physical or mental problems.
Businesses in Rotherham can book a free consultation and workplace health check and employees can benefit from one-to-one coaching. The Working Win project can also deliver free mental health and physical health awareness training for employers and help employees to tap into Access to Work, a Government funding scheme that can pay for specialist equipment, transport solutions or on-the-job support.
An open employer learning event is taking place on the November 15 at the AMP Technology Centre in Rotherham.
Dan Jarvis, mayor of the Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield Combined Authority, said: "I'm proud that Working Win is leading the way in helping people find the right jobs, and receive the best support while they are in those jobs.
"And I would urge our businesses to take the free, individual, support that is on offer, so that we can all make South Yorkshire a place where people with physical and mental health problems are valued in the workplace.
"This is crucial not just on World Mental Health Day, but every day."
Working Win is funded by the Government's Work and Health Unit, and is being delivered in partnership with local NHS partners and South Yorkshire Housing Association.
