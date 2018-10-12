News: Auction date for Rotherham Post Office building





Rotherham's central Post Office on Bridgegate was named in a list of Crown branches at risk of closure. A partner was being sought to keep the branch open.



Now the freehold of the 3,995 sq ft property at 3/5 Bridgegate has been submitted for dale at auction with leading auctioneers, Acuitus.



It has been given a guide price of £290,000 for the auction in London next week.



The property forms part of Cascades Shopping Centre and currently trades as Post Office & Stationery by WH Smith. Sale documents show that Post Office Ltd pays £30,000 a year, signing a four year lease from December 2017 - 11 months after it was named at risk of closure.



Across Bridgegate, the property at number 18 is also up for sale at auction.



The 4,400 sq ft property currently trades as bookmakers, Betfrod on the ground floor with a beauty salon above and brings in £56,346.96 a year in rent.



It has been given a guide price of £425,000 - £450,000 by auctioneers, Allsop.



that the large former Primark store on Rotherham's High Street was also up for sale at auction.



