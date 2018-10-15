News: First houses under "Rother Living" brand
By Tom Austen
The first Rother Living show homes are open on site in Maltby - part of a £29m scheme to build high quality and affordable homes in Rotherham.
The Northgate development at Braithwell Road is providing 83 properties for sale and 15 shared ownership apartments for older people.
It is part of a project that sees Rotherham Council bringing forward some of its "more challenging" sites using a innovative development model. Wates successfully secured a multi million pound tender and will act as the Council's development partner.
Cllr. Dominic Beck, Cabinet Member for Housing at Rotherham Council, said: "It's fantastic that people will now be able to get a real feel of what these new properties will be like with the opening of the Rother Living show homes at Northgate.
"We want ensure that local people and those people from outside the borough have access to high quality affordable homes.
"Seeing the Northgate development take shape is an exciting step forward and forms part of the Council's plans to regenerate the borough making it a place where people want to live, work and spend their leisure time."
Richard Shroll, managing director of Wates Residential North, said: "The opening of the new show homes in Maltby is a fantastic milestone that demonstrates the excellent progress being made through our partnership with Rotherham Council to deliver these exceptional new homes.
"There is a growing local appetite for high quality affordable homes, and I have no doubt that Northgate will go some way to catering for this. We are very much looking forward to building on the success and continuing our role in the regeneration of Rotherham."
William H Brown the local estate agency, are leading the sales. Three bedroom semi-detached houses are for sale for £160,000. Three bedroom detached houses are £180,000 and four bedroom houses are £225,000.
Gary Rogers, new homes manager at William H Brown, said: "There is a lot of anticipation around Northgate and so we look forward to welcoming customers to our launch event, showcasing these fantastic Rother Living family homes for the first time.
"The new development provides the perfect setting for family living – set in a close knit community and sitting alongside local amenities and transport links - and we expect significant demand for the homes."
Building work, which began at the end of 2017, is set to soon to finish and first completions are expected before the end of the year.
The Council has appointed Wates Residential to develop 217 new homes across the borough, 98 of which will be council rented homes and five will be adapted for adults with learning disabilities and young vulnerable people. The scheme also includes properties for sale, shared ownership and rent to buy and will be built across seven sites in Maltby, Canklow, East Herringthorpe and Dinnington.
Rother Living website
Images: Halliday Clark
