News: Northfields land for sale
By Tom Austen
Land for a stalled phase of development at Northfields, Parkgate in Rotherham, is being sold off at auction.
Sheffield-based developer, Henry Boot, purchased 16 acres of land and secured initial planning consent at the canalside site for 100,000 sq ft of retail accommodation and some 90,000 sq ft of industrial space.
Two acres of the site which has remained undeveloped is set to go under the hammer this week with auctioneers, Acuitus.
The freehold development opportunity has been given a guide price of £550,000.
