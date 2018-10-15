News: Northfields land for sale

</div>

Images: Acuitus

The site is anchored by a 51,000 sq ft retail warehouse unit which opened in 2009 and is currently let to Homebase, with two trade retailers occupying the two 5,000 sq ft, speculatively built industrial units.The land was formerly used as a power station railway sidings and was reclaimed and decontaminated.Following an appeal against the non-determination of the planning application by Rotherham Council, developers secured planning permission for a wide a range of uses in order to make the site available to a broader spectrum of potential occupiers.Outline approval was granted for the erection of non-food retail (A1), industrial development (B2), access car parking and landscaping.Restriction on non-food retail floor space of 49,000 sq ft remains available but plans have been approved for a speculative commercial development on the remaining land. Local developer, E V Waddington Ltd wants to build 57,000 sq ft of industrial space - two single storey, light industrial/warehouse buildings that could be subdivided into ten units, ranging in size from 4,800 to 9,000 sq ft.With EU funding, a £3.6m tender exercise for the commercial development has recently concluded. The two terraces are being advertised as industrial and manufacturing units.