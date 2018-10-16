News: Kingdom come back to Rotherham to tackle envirocrime
By Tom Austen
Enforcement to tackle litter, dog fouling and illegal parking in Rotherham is being strengthened through a new shared services model with neighbouring Doncaster Council.
Rotherham Council's "Time for Action" initiative involves enhanced environmental enforcement to target issues such as littering, dog fouling and fly-tipping. The authority has an environmental crime bill of around £1.7m a year.
As part of a trial, Kingdom Security were contracted in April 2017 to patrol known key hotspots and issue fixed penalty notices to anyone caught committing an environmental crime such as dropping litter.
Now a new contract has begun with Kingdom that will see up to six officers at any one time acting across the borough with powers to issue on-the-spot fines to offenders.
Fines for dropping litter are £80 with £150 for late payment. Under the previous arrangement, Kingdom received £42.50 for each correctly issued fixed penalty notice paid for from the fines issued and paid.
Tender documents show that the Enforcement Services Envirocrime and Parking contract with Doncaster Council is worth £8.75m for three years. There is also an option to extend for a further two, 12 month periods.
Cllr. Emma Hoddinott, Cabinet Member for Waste Roads and Community Safety at Rotherham Council, said: "We know that dog fouling and littering are issues that you want us to tackle. By putting extra staff on the beat, we can specifically target people who refuse to clean up after their dogs or fail to use a bin for their litter.
"We want all of our residents to take responsibility for their environment and by increasing our capacity to tackle these offences, we hope that the minority of people who do cause problems will think twice in the future rather than risk a fine."
Alongside the Public Space Protection Order (PSPO), action has targeted Rotherham town centre to help improve the environment and change perceptions.
Images: RMBC
Images: RMBC
