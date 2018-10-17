News: Clifton Park again amongst nation's ten most popular parks





For the third year running, the popular park is one of just ten from 1,800 locations in the whole of the UK to be successful in Keep Britain Tidy's "People's Choice" Awards. It is the only park in England which has achieved this award for the last three years in a row.



Cllr. Sarah Allen, Cabinet Member for Cleaner, Greener Communities at Rotherham Council, said: "Everyone works very hard behind the scenes to make the park so welcoming for visitors. The Friends of Clifton Park have once again provided invaluable support. All the staff, volunteers and visitors should be proud of this achievement.



"We're very proud of this wonderful accomplishment, especially as we're the only park in England to have attained this award three years in a row. I would like to say a huge thank you to people who've played their part. This includes those who took the time to vote and helped the park achieve this wonderful accolade."



Paul Todd, Green Flag Award manager at Keep Britain Tidy, added: "We know that parks matter to people and that those tasked with looking after them have faced and are facing some significant challenges with shrinking resources.



"The number of people that took the time to vote for their favourite park is testament to how much they are valued and we would like to congratulate all the winners."



Clifton Park on the edge of Rotherham town centre has again been voted one of the public's favourites in this year's People's Choice contest.