News: Gelder Group bag Rotherham Lidl contract
By Tom Austen
Construction work is underway on a new discount foodstore in Rotherham with the Gelder Group securing the £3m contract.
Rothbiz has reported on plans by Lidl for a new store that would create around 40 jobs on land at Dalton. The plans, approved by the Council in July, are for a new 23,700 sq ft "modern and attractive neighbourhood foodstore" on the site of the former Dalton Progressive Working Men's Club.
Gelder Group, which has its HQ in Lincolnshire, first opened a Sheffield office in January 2016 in Chapeltown, but quickly outgrew the space and within three months moved into a 260 sq ft office within the same building. The team relocated earlier this year to a third office, at Templeborough in Rotherham, which is almost triple the size of the previous one.
The company's facilities, maintenance and building department has secured its third project to build new stores for the global supermarket.
The new Lidl store is due to open in June 2019.
James Flintham, commercial manager at Gelder Group, which which delivers projects across a range of sectors including education, health, retail, insurance, leisure, heritage and residential, said: "The tendering process to secure this build has been particularly rigorous, however I feel our track record of previous builds for the brand was in our favour and we are delighted to have secured this £3m contract.
"We are always keen to use the local supply chain on our project and this is no exception, in particular we are keen to make contact with local suppliers and subcontractors for fencing, paving, landscaping and decorating."
Gelder Group website
Images: SMR Architects
Gelder Group website
Images: SMR Architects
