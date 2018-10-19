News: Builders' merchant to open new £2m Rotherham branch
By Tom Austen
Leading independent builders' merchant, James Burrell, has announced that it is developing a new £2m branch in Yorkshire, set to open in Rotherham early next year.
The new site will be the tenth for the family-owned Gateshead company and is expected to open in spring 2019. The announcement follows a wave of investment in 2018, with £250k pumped into the existing Ossett branch to provide a dedicated trade counter and office space and a brand new branch in Morpeth.
The 48,000 sq ft Rotherham branch will feature a 3,000 sq ft office and trade counter area, displays, a warehouse and onsite vehicles. As with existing branches at Ossett and York, it will offer a full range of high-quality civils, drainage, timber, roofing, insulation and heavyside building materials.
Advertisement
The new site will be the tenth for the family-owned Gateshead company and is expected to open in spring 2019. The announcement follows a wave of investment in 2018, with £250k pumped into the existing Ossett branch to provide a dedicated trade counter and office space and a brand new branch in Morpeth.
The 48,000 sq ft Rotherham branch will feature a 3,000 sq ft office and trade counter area, displays, a warehouse and onsite vehicles. As with existing branches at Ossett and York, it will offer a full range of high-quality civils, drainage, timber, roofing, insulation and heavyside building materials.
Advertisement
0 comments:
Post a Comment