Friday, October 19, 2018

News: Builders' merchant to open new £2m Rotherham branch

Leading independent builders' merchant, James Burrell, has announced that it is developing a new £2m branch in Yorkshire, set to open in Rotherham early next year.

The new site will be the tenth for the family-owned Gateshead company and is expected to open in spring 2019. The announcement follows a wave of investment in 2018, with £250k pumped into the existing Ossett branch to provide a dedicated trade counter and office space and a brand new branch in Morpeth.

The 48,000 sq ft Rotherham branch will feature a 3,000 sq ft office and trade counter area, displays, a warehouse and onsite vehicles. As with existing branches at Ossett and York, it will offer a full range of high-quality civils, drainage, timber, roofing, insulation and heavyside building materials.

Plans were approved earlier this year to enable a change of use at 1-4 Wortley Road for an unnamed builders' merchant. The site was vacated in 2016 by Esco Corporation.

Mark Richardson, joint managing director at James Burrell, said: "We are very excited to reveal the plans for our new South Yorkshire branch. The area has a wealth of talented and experienced professionals operating at all levels across the building trade, and so it feels a very natural progression to bring our reliable, trusted service to their doorstep.

"We are proud to be an independent merchant who truly cares about the communities in which we operate. Our recent growth is a result of the dedicated and knowledgeable teams we employ in each of our branches. It is their expertise, coupled with efficient service and an effortless sales process, which keeps our customers returning."

Stephen Richardson, joint managing director at James Burrell, added: "It's wonderful to be announcing our tenth new branch, which is the culmination of a year of significant investment for our business.

"We are an ambitious company and the team have built a well-deserved reputation for delivering consistently fantastic service. Any customers in South Yorkshire who have previously visited a James Burrell branch can expect the same reliable, no-hassle experience from our latest location."

