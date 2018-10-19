News: AESSEAL makes donation for STEM campaign
By Tom Austen
Rotherham manufacturer AESSEAL has donated a £50,000 grant to Sheffield Hallam University, aimed at encouraging more women to work in engineering.
With its global headquarters at Templeborough, the £170m turnover company manufactures mechanical seals for a wide range of industries, including oil and gas, food, water, mining and pharmaceuticals.
The two year grant from the award-winning company will be used to encourage and support women in engineering, with more than 40 students benefitting from the donation.
Stephen Shaw, group engineering director at AESSEAL, formally made the donation while visiting the University's Hertha Ayrton STEM Centre, where he met current engineering students and took a look at current research projects including robotics and 3D printing.
Dr Leigh Fleming, deputy head of engineering at Sheffield Hallam, said: "The support of AESSEAL is hugely appreciated as we strive as a department to encourage more women to study and work in engineering. We have had dozens of success stories recently coming from our student body and we want these to continue."
Chris Rea, managing director of AESSEAL and Sheffield Hallam honorary doctorate recipient, added: "Sheffield Hallam's engineering facilities and departments are making a valuable contribution to the region and we recognise this important work. We are pleased to be able to make this donation to such an important University, which is creating the next generation of engineers."
Mechanical engineering student Jodie Howlett, who met Stephen during his visit to the University, said: "Donations like this make a huge contribution to our studies, enabling us to gain greater experience, enjoy invaluable placements and grow our skills to further our careers."
AESSEAL recently won two awards at the prestigious British Engineering Excellence Awards (BEEAs), which recognised its commitment to promoting engineering as a career. It was named as Engineering Ambassador of the Year at the awards ceremony at London's County Hall. The company was also awarded the Grand Prix award, for being the "best of the best."
Julia Bloomer, learning and development manager at AESSEAL, said: "We're particularly proud that our commitment to the promotion of engineering as a career has been recognised in this way. AESSEAL is passionate about working with education establishments from primary schools right through to universities and providing a strong and supportive learning environment to develop high calibre, highly skilled engineers of the future."
Images: SHU
