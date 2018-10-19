News: New bar and restaurant planned for Old Post Office

</div>

Whilst not a listed building, the attractive Victorian property is on Rotherham Civic Society's local list which compiles properties of architectural or historic interest. The society state that it was completed and opened in March 1907 having been designed by Mr W. Pott, ARIBA, of His Majesty's Office of Works.



The building features decorative carvings on the exterior including the Royal Arms and the arms of the Borough of Rotherham.



All architectural features are to be retained as part of the planned conversion with the outward appearance of the building expected to change very little.



Images: Google Maps