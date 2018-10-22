News: Rotherham precision engineers on upward trajectory





With premises on the Nine Trees Trading Estate at Thurcroft, the leading engineering providers have been servicing a wide range of businesses and industries with the "complete engineering solution" for over 30 years.



The investment from UKSE, a subsidiary of Tata Steel committed to investing in businesses looking to grow, has enabled business owners Ian McCrossan, Steve Sample and Mike Smith to press ahead with business plans which will see turnover reach over £2.2m this year, a £500k improvement over the last two years.



Currently a team of 26, the funding has provided working capital for the appointment of three engineering specialists over the last four months, with plans to appoint more skilled machine workers later in the year.



Mike Smith, a former steel industry man and head of finance for Toyota at Derby (pictured, far right), said: "We are delighted to have received this investment from UK Steel Enterprise, which has immediately helped us to drive the business forward. By increasing our cash flow, we have been able to appoint extra employees who have increased efficiency and productivity.



"Our skill is in the ability to adapt and provide engineers with the replacement parts they want, when they want them. UK manufacturing output is at its highest for ten years, which has helped us to maintain our recent progress and with the support of the UK Steel Enterprise funding, we are confident we can continue on our upward trajectory."



Allan Wood from UKSE (pictured second right), added: "Over the last ten years the management team have worked hard to rebuild Swallownest Engineering after 2006 when its major customer closed its Sheffield production facilities and moved the orderbook to Finland, resulting in a loss in turnover of over £1.5m.



"Our connection with the company goes back over 15 years and we are pleased that we have once again been able to support its current growth plans."



Swallownest Engineering Ltd, a Rotherham-based specialist provider of precision engineering solutions, is on track to grow its workforce and increase its turnover by a further 15% this year following a £100,000 investment from UK Steel Enterprise (UKSE).