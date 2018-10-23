News: ITM Power targets massive Rotherham warehouse for new manufacturing facility

</div>

Images: CPP / ITM Power

Now a planning application has been submitted on behalf of ITM Power for a change of use for the property now known as "Rotherham 125" at Maltby that would enable light industrial use.The former Wincanton depot on Rotherham Road operated as a chilled distribution centre for retailers such as Sainsbury's and Tesco. It has been vacant for over ten years with the landlords struggling to find a tenant for B8 distribution use despite refurbishment.The plans, drawn up by DLP Planning, state: "The building has recently completed an extensive refurbishment and our client is now seeking to amalgamate their current operation from two separate premises in the Sheffield / Rotherham area onto the site to enable future growth."The proposed development will increase the employment offer in the area by employing circa 160 staff across a range of job types: administration, manufacturing, cleaning, research and development and delivery."ITM would use 133,000 sq ft of floorspace on the site for the production and testing of electrolysers - a converter of energy rather than an energy store. A negligible amount of hydrogen is produced during testing. The technology has been used to help create a hydrogen refuelling station network in the UK."Project Cavendish" was launched to investors last year and £29.4m was raised with a share placing to address the two main barriers to growth - working capital and new premises.Announcing its final results for for the year to April 30 2018, the ITM board reported that the new factory premises had been identified and that heads of terms had been agreed with detailed space planning underway. It added that terms are expected to be signed in the fourth quarter of this calendar year. The firm's AGM is scheduled for next week.