News: Businesses celebrate success at Chamber awards





Taking place at Magna in Rotherham and hosted by TV and Radio Broadcaster Stephanie Hirst, the awards were sponsored by University Centre Rotherham and recognised the special achievements of local companies, charities and individuals for the outstanding contribution they have made.



The highly coveted title of "Business of the Year" was presented to Barnsley-based LNS Turbo UK (pictured) whilst Sheffield-based Molly's Fund was awarded the title of Chamber Charity of the Year and received £3,000 cash donation from Fortem.



Special recognition was also given to Julie Kenny CBE DL who was presented with the lifetime achievement award, whilst David Thackrah of IVS Materials Handling was awarded the Business Person of the Year.



The awards also recognised young individuals who are taking the first steps in their career and Katie Andrew of Liberty Speciality Steels won the Apprentice of the Year Award, with Armands Velavs of Code Green and Bryn Roberts of NPS Barnsley receiving highly commended.



Rotherham winners included the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust, MGB Plastics and Grimm & Co.



Andrew Denniff, chief executive of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber, said: "This year's awards has seen a record number of entries, culminating in a sell out event which proved to be a memorable evening which celebrated the achievements of businesses of all shapes and sizes based in the region.



"I would like to congratulate the winners on the evening, especially our newly crowned business of the year LNS Turbo. The success of the event illustrates some of the truly amazing work which is being undertaken in our region, from the new and promising companies who have a bright future ahead of them to established companies who are celebrating milestone anniversaries."



The winners:



Brook Corporate Developments Most Promising New Business Award

- Winner – Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust

- Highly Commended – CSP Systems Ltd

- Highly Commended – Knowledge Bank



SheelPhalt Harsco Business Community Impact Award

- Winner – De Hood CIC

- Highly Commended – Rejus Limited

- Highly Commended – XPO Logistics



Russell Richardson Environmental Commitment Award

- Winner – MGB Plastics

- Highly Commended – Bizspace (Ltd.) Rotherham

- Highly Commended – Free Running Buildings Ltd



Enzygo Apprentice of the Year Award

- Winner – Katie Andrews – Liberty Speciality Steels

- Highly Commended – Armands Velavs – Code Green

- Highly Commended – Bryn Roberts – NPS Barnsley



The Cloud Co. Marketing Campaign of the Year Award

- Winner – 0114 Marketing

- Highly Commended – Hallam FM's Cash for Kids

- Highly Commended – Pyronix Limited



Chamber Skills Solutions Skills Development Award

- Winner – MED-EL UK Ltd

- Highly Commended – Impelling Solutions Ltd

- Highly Commended – XPO Logistics



Finance For Enterprise Business Growth Award

- Winner – Enzygo Limited

- Highly Commended – Azzure IT

- Highly Commended – IVS Materials Handling



National Fluid Power Centre Innovation in Manufacturing Award

- Winner – LNS Turbo UK Ltd

- Highly Commended – CEAG Limited

- Highly Commended – MGS Plastics



Pyronix HikVision Excellence in Customer Service Award

- Winner – IT Desk (UK) Ltd

- Highly Commended – Brook Corporate Developments

- Highly Commended – DEB Chartered Accountants



Rotherham Together Partnership Hospitality, Leisure and Tourism Award

- Winner – Grimm & Co

- Highly Commended – MAGNA

- Highly Commended – TWESH – The Weddings Event Supplier Hub



Shorts Business Person of the Year Award

- Winner – David Thackrah – IVS Materials Handling

- Highly Commended – Andy Adams – T3 Training & Development

- Highly Commended – Ian Faulkner – Code Green



Chamber's Charity of the Year Award – In association with Fortem

- Winner – Molly's Fund

- Highly Commended – Grimm & Co

- Highly Commended – Royal British Legion



Salute to business:

- 15 years: Jeremy Neal Independent Funeral Directors

- 30 years: Morthyng Group Limited

- 40 years: Russell Richardson & Sons

- 50 years: Derek Hattersley & Son Printers



More than 500 representatives from South Yorkshire's business community came together to celebrate the achievements of local businesses over the past twelve months at one of the most prestigious business events on the local calendar - the Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards.