News: Brearley & Co continue to grow with three new apprentices
By Tom Austen
A Rotherham accountancy firm is mirroring the growth seen in the local economy and is taking on a trio of new apprentices.
Brearley & Co has been established for over 30 years in Swinton, Mexborough and offers a range of added value services for businesses including payroll, taxation and corporate accounts.
The firm, which also has an office in the south of the borough, in Dinnington, continues to expand. Turnover has doubled in the last nine years with the success coming from working with clients during their trading year to help them manage their business and tax liabilities. Preparing management accounts for clients helps this process.
The HMRC's move to a fully digital based tax system is also having an impact with Brearley & Co advising businesses on how to deal with the requirements of the Making Tax Digital initiative.
Matthew Cowling, 21 from Mexborough, Kyle Jermy, 18 from Kimberworth and Luke Stead, 17 from Mexborough, have recently joined the company as apprentices.
Matt is studying the Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) course at Doncaster College with Kyle on the AAT course at Babbington Business School in Sheffield. Luke is studying for an Association for Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) qualification at Rotherham College.
In their roles Matt is a junior tax clerk, helping with corporate and personal tax returns. Both Luke and Kyle have been taken on as junior accounts clerks, preparing accounts for small businesses.
The new recruits will be looking to continue Brearley & Co's tradition of promoting from within. All five partners started as either semi seniors or juniors.
Mark Smallman, managing director of Brearley & Co, who himself joined the firm in 1987 (pictured, right), said: "It is great to be working in Rotherham and being part of the fastest growing economy in Yorkshire and the 7th in England. We work strategically with many local businesses, planning, reporting and monitoring their goals. We have recently partnered with QuickBooks and Receipt Bank as part the cloud accounting revolution.
"The appointment three apprentices will provide us the capacity to maintain the close relationships we have with our clients."
Established in 1984 by the firm's founder, Giles Brearley, Brearley & Co has grown from a single room to five buildings at its head office on Bridge Street and a single building at Laughton Road Dinnington.
