News: Halfway point in Rotherham Interchange refurbishment





Interserve, the international support services and construction group, won the contract for the work on the site which had associated public safety issues and suffered a fire in 2016 which caused significant damage.



Ben Gilligan, Director of Public Transport at South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE), said: "We now have a good view of how the works are shaping up and it’s exciting to see what’s about to come. The stripping of the building has been completed, much of the new glazing has been installed and the building has been re-wired.



"The top floor of the car park has been resurfaced and weather-proofed and the wider parking bays and pedestrian route painted. Twenty-one crates full of solar panels are ready to be placed on the roof in the coming weeks, providing at least 70% of the building's energy.



"Whilst there is still a fair bit of work to do within the concourse areas it's great to know that the works are on track. A sample of the ceiling cladding and lighting fixtures was in place and it was good to see how they'll improve customers' experience at the Interchange. The refurbishment will deliver safer, brighter and lighter premises for all users.



The SYPTE holds a lease agreement with owners Norseman Estates Limited to maintain and operate the interchange and car park. The Sheffield City Region Combined Authority (CA) agreed to borrow £12.5m so that refurbishment of the important town centre asset can be carried out.



Cllr. Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council, added: "The new interchange is a key part of our plans to regenerate Rotherham town centre, as part of the town centre masterplan, and promoting sustainable transport is an important element of this. Good progress is being made, and I look forward to seeing the work completed on this fantastic new facility for people visiting, living and working in Rotherham."



Paul Ellenor, regional director for Interserve, added: "The topping out ceremony is an important milestone in the delivery of the Rotherham Interchange refurbishment. It's great to see progress being made in transforming the facilities as part of Rotherham Council's exciting regeneration programme.



"Interserve, together with the South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive, is working hard to ensure we benefit the town by employing as many local people as possible, and by utilising its construction as an educational tool for various local schools and colleges.



"The team is looking forward to the next phase of works and ultimately delivering a sustainable Interchange facility that will serve the people of Rotherham for many years to come."



A temporary bus station is in place on the nearby Forge Island and the refurbished site is expected to re-open in early 2019.



To mark the halfway point of the £12m Rotherham Interchange refurbishment works and highlight the contractors reaching the highest point in the building, local councillors, directors and project managers were invited on site.