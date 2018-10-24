News: Meet the buyers on £300m frameworks





Taking place at Rotherham United's AESSEAL New York Stadium, main building and civil engineering contractors appointed to the YORbuild2 and YORcivil2 frameworks will attend the event which is intended to promote and support supply chain engagement which is a key theme of the YORhub frameworks.



The event is scheduled for Friday morning, October 26 at 9:30am - 12.



The YORhub suite of construction frameworks have grown in popularity since the YORbuild framework was launched in 2009, and now comprises three frameworks - YORbuild2, YORcivil2 and YORconsult2 - which is due to be launched later this year.



The frameworks have been established by five Yorkshire and Humber local authorities and are used by local authorities and other public sector organisations including universities, blue light organisations and the health sector.



One example from the Yorbuild2 framework is the successfully completed £10.5m University Centre Rotherham that was delivered by Willmott Dixon.



36 tier 1 members have been confirmed for the event this week including Wates Group, which successfully secured a multi million pound tender as part of Rotherham Council's £29m scheme to build high quality and affordable homes.



The Supply Chain Engagement Programme is for any business interested in supplying construction services or goods to the framework - contractors, including subcontractors and materials suppliers, consultants and other construction service providers.



