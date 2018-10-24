News: Cultural strategy's part in Rotherham's positive future





The draft strategy looks at growing tourism and highlights high profile opportunities such as Wentworth Woodhouse and Gulliver's Valley. It also picks out the importance of events such as the Rotherham Show, which celebrates its 40th anniversary next year, and bidding to make Sheffield city region the next UK City of Culture in 2025.



A section on developing talent and growing businesses includes the aim to work together to create an additional 1,500 jobs in sport, leisure and culture by 2025 and to increase the range and numbers of cultural apprenticeships and volunteering opportunities, creating 50 new apprenticeships and 500 new volunteers by 2025.



Advertisement The draft strategy looks at growing tourism and highlights high profile opportunities such as Wentworth Woodhouse and Gulliver's Valley. It also picks out the importance of events such as the Rotherham Show, which celebrates its 40th anniversary next year, and bidding to make Sheffield city region the next UK City of Culture in 2025.A section on developing talent and growing businesses includes the aim to work together to create an additional 1,500 jobs in sport, leisure and culture by 2025 and to increase the range and numbers of cultural apprenticeships and volunteering opportunities, creating 50 new apprenticeships and 500 new volunteers by 2025.

Rotherham-based music producer and artist Mark Fell (pictured) said: "I have a firm belief in the town as an incubator of exceptional talent and innovation - one that rivals much larger cities. That is why I accepted the invitation to be part of the Cultural Partnership and to foreground the best of what Rotherham has to offer. Along with other groups and organisations our aim is to regenerate the town in a way that works for Rotherham's communities."



Pete Massey, director of Arts Council North, said: "We believe that arts and culture make life better and can shape the places where we live. We are working with Rotherham Council, and supporting the creation of the town's Cultural Strategy, to ensure that culture plays a central role in Rotherham's future."



The strategy is overseen by Rotherham's Cultural Partnership which aims to develop talent in creative, digital, cultural, leisure and tourism sectors, build stronger communities and pride in the borough, increase participation and improve health and wellbeing.



Cllr. Sarah Allen, chair of the Rotherham Cultural Partnership Board, said: "Research has shown that when people participate in sport, physical activity, the arts, when they use libraries and visit heritage sites and green spaces they can have better health, education and jobs.



"Participation brings our communities together. In Rotherham, however, participation is lower than most of the rest of the UK and we want to change that. Our key goal is for everyone to get active, get creative and get outdoors, more often. We want all our residents to really "like" Rotherham, and to get the most out of cultural life in the borough."



Like Rotherham website



Images: Great Place Wentworth & Elsecar / Mark Fell / Connie Treanor Rotherham-based music producer and artist Mark Fell (pictured) said: "I have a firm belief in the town as an incubator of exceptional talent and innovation - one that rivals much larger cities. That is why I accepted the invitation to be part of the Cultural Partnership and to foreground the best of what Rotherham has to offer. Along with other groups and organisations our aim is to regenerate the town in a way that works for Rotherham's communities."Pete Massey, director of Arts Council North, said: "We believe that arts and culture make life better and can shape the places where we live. We are working with Rotherham Council, and supporting the creation of the town's Cultural Strategy, to ensure that culture plays a central role in Rotherham's future."The strategy is overseen by Rotherham's Cultural Partnership which aims to develop talent in creative, digital, cultural, leisure and tourism sectors, build stronger communities and pride in the borough, increase participation and improve health and wellbeing.Cllr. Sarah Allen, chair of the Rotherham Cultural Partnership Board, said: "Research has shown that when people participate in sport, physical activity, the arts, when they use libraries and visit heritage sites and green spaces they can have better health, education and jobs."Participation brings our communities together. In Rotherham, however, participation is lower than most of the rest of the UK and we want to change that. Our key goal is for everyone to get active, get creative and get outdoors, more often. We want all our residents to really "like" Rotherham, and to get the most out of cultural life in the borough."

"We want all our residents to really like Rotherham. By 2025, we want other places to want to be like Rotherham."That's the aim of a new cultural strategy for the borough.Consultation is underway on the strategy that will help shape future participation and provision. From sports, physical activity, libraries, arts, heritage and tourism to parks, countryside and green spaces, people are being asked what they think about a range of local facilities and attractions.