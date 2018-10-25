News: Beatson Clark eager to help with first glass bottle drinks range
By Tom Austen
The flexible service and centuries of experience at Rotherham manufacturer, Beatson Clark, has proved to be the winning formula for premium soft drinks company Eager Drinks.
The Greasbrough Road firm, which has been making glass bottles and jars in Rotherham since 1751, specialises in providing glass packaging solutions for niche brands in the food, drink and pharmaceutical markets worldwide.
Eager, founded in 2007, approached Beatson Clark last year to help them package their first glass bottle drinks range. All of Eager's other soft drinks, including its signature cloudy apple juice, are packaged using cardboard.
Beatson Clark has just finished its production run for over 200,000 new and unique glass bottles for Eager Drinks' new mixer range – Cold Brew Tonics.
"We wanted a bottle which used recycled glass in some way and wanted it to look contemporary and modern yet traditional to the touch. We didn't want an off-the-shelf design. We wanted a bottle which was going to make an impression in a competitive market.
"Beaton Clark's approach matched our vision. In terms of flexibility, service and quality, they win every time compared to competitors in the UK and abroad."
Working closely with Eager Drinks, Beatson Clark designed and produced a unique 200ml white flint glass bottle. The brief was to produce a container which looked modern and contemporary but had a traditional and vintage feel to it.
Jonathan Clark, account manager at Beatson Clark, said: "It's been a pleasure to work with the Eager team from concept right through to production. As Ed has found out, what we offer in terms of service is only matched by the quality of the product we make.
"For an established drinks company entering the competitive mixer market for the first time, the packaging is just as important as the quality of what's inside. The drinks are different to anything else on the market owing to the unique production process, and the packaging reflects that."
Beatson Clark website
Eager Drinks website
Images: Beatson Clark
