News: ITM power provides update on new premises

Images: ITM Power

Dr Graham Cooley, CEO, ITM Power plc., said: "We are making good progress with the new factory, with the delivery of key multi megawatt reference projects and we have made a number of high-quality appointments to strengthen the team for further growth. Our business is performing well and we look forward to reporting more important new contracts in the near future."The Group has £27.6m under contract and a further £6.7m in the final stages of negotiation, constituting a total pipeline of £34.3m, representing an increase of £3.7m since the full year results announced in August. ITM added that its non-contracted tender opportunity pipeline currently stands at £200m.Current projects including a 10MW Refinery Project with Shell at the Wesseling refinery site in Germany and a £5.5m contract to supply the Birmingham hydrogen refuelling station (HRS) for a 3MW bus project.