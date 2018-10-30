News: Millers secure LifeSkills partnership





Rotherham born managing director, Spencer Fearn, has developed Lifeskills in London and the South East and opened a Rotherham training centre in the town centre in 2010. Specialising in providing opportunities for young people to break into the world of training and employment, LifeSkills is ranked at 44th in The Sunday Times Top 100 Small Companies to Work For.



The deal comes after previous sponsor, 3aaa, a Derby-based apprenticeship training provider, entered administration earlier this month.



Steve Coakley, commercial director at Rotherham United (pictured, left), said: "Due to unforeseen circumstances this partnership opportunity became available, and I am absolutely delighted to have been able to secure a strong agreement with LifeSkills in such a short time frame.



"LifeSkills have a prominent Rotherham presence, with many of our supporters already familiar with some of their work. We have successfully worked together in the past, and I have personally enjoyed working alongside the LifeSkills team during our time at Don Valley. I am thrilled for the opportunity to be able to kick start a partnership once again."



Dawn Muscroft, Rotherham apprenticeship manager at LifeSkills, who is also Millers season ticket holder, added: "LifeSkills are delighted to be a partner of the Millers and sponsor the back of the away shirt for the remainder of the current season. The Millers are the focal point of our wonderful town and we are looking forward to developing a strong working relationship with the Club over the next few years."



Supporters will be offered the opportunity to have the new LifeSkills branding applied onto their away, or alternate away shirts.



This will be provided free of charge and in person only at the Red & White Shop. The option is applicable for 2018/2019 away shirts already purchased, as well as new purchases.



Rotherham United has secured a new commercial partnership with employment and apprenticeship provider LifeSkills, who will sponsor the back of the away shirt for the remainder of the 2018/2019 Sky Bet Championship season.