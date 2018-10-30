News: Parseq targets growth with new hires
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-headquartered business process and technology specialist, Parseq, has made three senior appointments within its client service and business development teams to capitalise on a string of new contract wins.
This year the Hellaby-based company has already added nine clients to its roster and invested more than £325,000 in new technology, software and site upgrades to support its ongoing growth.
Parseq specialises in mobile and online banking software and technology-led outsourcing services. Every year, it digitises 25 million customer correspondence documents and processes £15 billion of electronic payments. In August, the firm completed the sale of its contact centre division to focus on its Rotherham-based finance and administration division.
Tracy Ridgard joins Parseq as an account manager, bringing more than 15 years' experience delivering BPO services to customers across the financial services, media and retail sectors.
Prior to Parseq, Tracy held senior account management roles with outsourcers Williams Lea Tag and RR Donnelley. Tracy will work to help Parseq's existing clients access back-office solutions that improve customer experience and deliver cost savings to their business.
Meanwhile, Parseq has added two new members to its business development team to help the company further expand its client portfolio across its existing and target markets, which include FTSE 100 financial services companies and leading utilities and energy providers.
Nick Wise joins as a business development consultant, bringing 30 years of experience in the BPO industry, with a background in transaction processing, information management and data archiving. Nick was previously BPO Sales Manager for document management specialists Restore.
Last month, the company also welcomed Giles Chambers as a business development consultant. Giles holds more than a decade of experience in digital transformation across the public and private sector and was formerly a Business Development Manager for the UK division of global document management firm Swiss Post.
Craig Naylor-Smith, managing director at Parseq, said: "Tracy, Nick and Giles not only bring track-records of delivering exceptional customer service to their clients, but also a wealth of hard-earned insight and sector knowledge.
"Tracy's background working with clients in the financial services sector, along with Nick and Giles’ experience with cutting-edge digital document management solutions perfectly complements our service offering. Their addition to the team will only strengthen our ability to offer efficiency-driving solutions that are truly bespoke to our clients' businesses."
